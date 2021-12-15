European Investors Can Now Bet On (Or Against) ARK's Funds

Just in time for ARKK's massive plunge this year (the ETF is lagging the NASDAQ by almost 40% YTD currently), Cathie Wood's suite of funds have been made available in Europe for the first time.

Yes, those overseas who have been watching with adoration as ARKK has collapsed this year and want their chance to "buy the dip" on the Queen of "buying the dip" can now do so, according to ETF Stream.

Oh, and did we mention they can do so...with leverage?

"Leverage Shares has debuted nine exchange-traded products (ETPs) offering various degrees of leveraged and unleveraged exposure to three ARK Investment Management ETFs," the site wrote this morning.

The ETPs are going to be listed on the LSE, Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam, the report says. They carry total expense ratios of 0.75% each.

The nine new products being launched are:

LS ARKK Innovation Tracker ETP (ARKA)

LS ARKG Genomic Tracker ETP (ARKC)

LS ARKW NextGen Internet Tracker ETP (ARKB)

Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKG Genomic ETP Securities (3ARG)

Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKW NextGen Internet ETP Securities (3ARW)

Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities (3ARK)

Leverage Shares -3x Short ARKG Genomic ETP Securities (SARG)

Leverage Shares -3x Short ARKW NextGen Internet ETP Securities (SARW)

Leverage Shares -3x Short ARKK Innovation ETP Securities (ARKS)

"For the first time, European investors will be able to take one-to-one, triple leveraged and triple short positions on ARK Invest’s three headline products," the report says.

Dr. Dobromir Kamburov, COO of Leverage Shares, commented: “Leverage Shares has always sought to provide investors with access to the world’s most traded and popular stocks so it makes sense for us to do the same for ETFs."

He continued: “Our products enable investors to make directional trades and express their convictions, whether they are supportive of a stock or ETF, or whether they believe it is over-hyped.”

We'll let our Zero Hedge readers write their own punchline for this comment...