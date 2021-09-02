Europe's CDC Breaks With Biden Admin, Says No Urgent Need For COVID Boosters

The Biden admin's rushed decision to enforce covid booster shots on the population, is getting pushback not only from the FDA, where two top vaccine regulators resigned from the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, revealing anger, frustration, and turmoil at the federal agency as it balks at the White House's steamrolling of accepted rules and regulations, but also from Europe.

Overnight, Europe's CDC - the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) - said there was no urgent need for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the fully vaccinated, citing data on the effectiveness of shots.

The comments follow a similar statement from the European Medicines Agency last month that more data was needed on the duration of protection after full inoculation to recommend using booster shots.

The evidence on real-world effectiveness shows that all vaccines authorized in the region are highly protective against COVID-19-related hospitalisation, severe disease and death, the ECDC said. But the agency said extra doses can be considered for people who experience a limited response to the standard regimen, adding that these shots should be treated differently from booster doses.

Germany and France have announced they would begin giving boosters to vulnerable people and the immunocompromised from this month to protect citizens from the more infectious Delta variant.

The U.S. government has also started administering a third dose of Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc’s vaccines to those with compromised immunity. And while we doubt that the US will actually bother with such trivia as data and facts, one look at the soaring number of cases in Israel, which not only has the highest vaccination rate but has also mandated booster shots, indicates that something is very wrong with current "scientific" approach to fighting covid.

Yet as long as it leads to billions in revenues for Pfizer and Moderna - and the pharma sector's lobby dollars keep flowing in the general direction of Congress - we doubt any officials will care too much, which is why the propaganda is out in full force, with Reuters overnight publishing a "survey" which "found" that 76% of surveyed Americans want a booster (while only 6% do not and 18% were not sure). One wonders if this is the same polling team that showed 90% odds of Hillary winning...