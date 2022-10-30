Even The Goodwill Cancels Kanye West, Bans Yeezy Shoes From Stores

Corporate America has spent the last few weeks canceling Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, after antisemitic comments. From social media platforms to shoe manufacturers to retailers to talent agents to entertainment companies -- they all severed ties with the rapper who was just kicked off Forbes' billionaire list.

The latest cancellation comes from Goodwill Industries International Inc., a nonprofit 501 organization that operates over 4,000 thrift stores across the US, that sent out a memo to employees to ban selling Ye's Yeezy products from its physical and online stores. The Twitter account Daily Loud first reported the notice on Friday.

Here's what the memo said:

Requested Action: As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell we are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values. We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy Brand product from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets. as well from our Elevated Brands tool.

The memo said "effective immediately" all eCommerce stores will no longer sell any Yeezy products. The same goes for physical stores. Any products on store shelves are to be immediately removed and placed in "trash bags."

Daily Loud provided an image of the memo that was sent to all retail stores.

One Twitter user made a funny comment, considering Yeezy shoes are very expensive and the chances of finding a pair at a Goodwill is near impossible: "The memo includes 6 photos of the shoes bc no goodwill has ever seen a pair of yeezys in their store."

Someone else said: "If true, this is a meaningless gesture that helps no one & harms some people unnecessarily."