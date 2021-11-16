30K Websites Down After Google Cloud Outage 

Update (1330ET): Internet tracking website NetBlocks confirms the widespread internet outage is "due to a Google Cloud Networking technical fault; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

ℹ️ Note: Several online services including Spotify, Snapchat and Etsy have been experiencing international outages due to a Google Cloud Networking technical fault; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering

Here's Google Cloud Status Dashboard laying out the errors.

The outage has left 29k website offline worldwide.

Downdector reports dozens of major websites began experiencing disruptions or outages around 1240 ET. Users are saying AWS and Google Cloud are down and could be the culprit behind the widespread outage.

Websites such as Spotify, Etsy, Snapchat, Discord, Google, Target, Google Cloud, and AWS, among others, are experiencing disruptions or outages.

According to a Cloudflare status update, "it is investigating issues with the logging component within Gateway. Gateway's logging may be impacted. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly."

Cloudflare provides DNS and CDN (content delivery network) services and powers for about 40% of the internet. If one of the company's networks goes down, like what happened in July, widespread disruptions are seen.

Looks like another Cloudflare backbone fiasco

About 27k websites across the world are down.

Here's what Twitter is saying about the outage:

@vitalsource is the website down? I was in the middle of reading when it stopped working

*This story is developing