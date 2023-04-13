Exclusive SpotGamma Trial Open to ZeroHedge Readers 

The market has never been this fragile, this erratic, and this irrational. And yet, despite turbulent daily swings the VIX has remained artificially subdued, which many say is due to the recent phenomenon of 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) option trading which is masking the market’s true volatility. Indeed, the VIX barely rose at a time when US markets just suffered the worst banking crisis since Lehman, and even as professional traders and hedge funds hunker down in a market that seemingly no longer makes any sense, ordinary traders still have hope to come out of that chaos on top.

Surge in 0DTE put buying as everyone expects a late day reversal. You know what that means (via @spotgamma). pic.twitter.com/1KueHKuB19 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 3, 2023

To help make sense of the confusion, ZeroHedge is offering access to one of our favorite tools — we know it’s good because we ourselves use it all the time — to outdo the forecasts of our competitors and to generate alpha by extending an exclusive two-week free trial of SpotGamma to our readers.

SpotGamma's proven track record and uncanny predictive abilities — including sniffing out market inflection points in real time as well as explaining the role that 0DTE plays in everyday trading — have made the platform a trusted and irreplaceable source for countless professional and retail traders. That’s why SpotGamma has become an essential tool for options analysis for ZeroHedge, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Bloomberg, MSNBC, and many other leading financial outlets.

This exclusive trial to SpotGamma Alpha includes:

AM & PM expert options analysis to your inbox daily

Proprietary trading levels found nowhere else

Futures platform integrations

Real-time charts incorporating all options trades + 0DTE

Sector, stock gauges showing live trading activity

Personalized watchlist, trending names + ALERTS

Proprietary HIRO indicator showing the real-time impact of options flows

These tools and charts reveal overall options flows and their projected impact during the trading day and live via their proprietary indicator, HIRO. HIRO shows you all the real-time impact of options flows on the major indices and most active stocks, including a powerful filter that reveals 0DTE options. You can set watchlists for your favorite stocks and get alerts so you know, in real-time, when their Call Wall or Put Wall are breached.

SpotGamma’s proprietary HIRO indicator shows the real-time impact of options flows. Whether you trade stocks or futures, you’ll know how the options market is impacting prices to give you the edge you need. SpotGamma unveils where the major indices and more than 3,500 stocks are most likely to trade based on their algorithms and expert analysis.

Along with these tools, SpotGamma produces best in class AM and PM Founder’s Notes, along with weekly topical subscriber webinars. With SpotGamma, you are equipped to maximize your trading returns.



Act now as a ZeroHedge reader to get an exclusive two-week free trial of SpotGamma Alpha -- the highest tier of the platform – anchored by its live streaming proprietary HIRO Indicator that was engineered to meet the needs of active traders.



Good luck trading,



The ZeroHedge Team



Want to know more? Join the Webinar with SpotGamma Exclusively for ZeroHedge to Learn How Options are Driving Stock Prices.



____________________________________________________________________________________________________________



GENERAL DISCLOSURE

All TenTen Capital LLC DBA SpotGamma materials, information, and presentations are for educational purposes only and should not be considered specific investment advice nor recommendations.



RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading Futures, Equities, and Digital Currencies involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE MANY INHERENT LIMITATIONS, SOME OF WHICH ARE DESCRIBED BELOW. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN. IN FACT, THERE ARE FREQUENTLY SHARP DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS AND THE ACTUAL RESULTS SUBSEQUENTLY ACHIEVED BY ANY PARTICULAR TRADING PROGRAM. ONE OF THE LIMITATIONS OF HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS IS THAT THEY ARE GENERALLY PREPARED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. IN ADDITION, HYPOTHETICAL TRADING DOES NOT INVOLVE FINANCIAL RISK, AND NO HYPOTHETICAL TRADING RECORD CAN COMPLETELY ACCOUNT FOR THE IMPACT OF FINANCIAL RISK IN ACTUAL TRADING. FOR EXAMPLE, THE ABILITY TO WITHSTAND LOSSES OR ADHERE TO A 15 PARTICULAR TRADING PROGRAM IN SPITE OF TRADING LOSSES ARE MATERIAL POINTS WHICH CAN ALSO ADVERSELY AFFECT ACTUAL TRADING RESULTS. THERE ARE NUMEROUS OTHER FACTORS RELATED TO THE MARKETS IN GENERAL OR TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ANY SPECIFIC TRADING PROGRAM WHICH CANNOT BE FULLY ACCOUNTED FOR IN THE PREPARATION OF HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS AND ALL OF WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT ACTUAL TRADING RESULTS.