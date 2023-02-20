Explosion Rocks Ohio Metal Plant, Sending Large Plume Of Black Smoke Into Sky

On Monday afternoon, a large explosion rocked a metal manufacturing plant just east of Cleveland, Ohio, sparking a fire and sending a massive column of black smoke into the sky.

Fox News said the explosion occurred at I Schumann & Co. metal plant in Bedford. The company produces metal alloys.

The black smoke billowing into the sky is reminiscent of the East Palestine controlled burn of toxic chemicals earlier this month. Law enforcement in Bedford has yet to say if the smoke is toxic to surrounding communities.

🚨 JUST IN: Eye witness video of the massive metal facility explosion in Bedford, Ohio — mass casualty incident declared:



Multiple victims burned after massive explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio



Here's another video of the fire.

Emergency services have requested several medical helicopters. There are reports this could be a 'mass casualty incident.'

The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.