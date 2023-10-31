Eye Drops That May Blind Users Recalled; Sold At CVS, Target, Rite Aid

By patch.com,

Federal regulators are warning Americans not to use 26 over-the-counter eye drop products that they said could lead to eye infections — and partial vision loss or blindness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the products were marketed under CVS, Target and Rite Aid brands, as well as Velocity Pharma and Leader and Rugby, both under Cardinal Health.

"Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately," a recall notice on the FDA's website said.

Regulators said these products are meant to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products potentially create a heightened risk of harm as they are applied directly to eyes and bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

The FDA recommended that the manufacturer recall all lots Wednesday, Oct. 25, after investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility, and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of vital drug production areas in the facility.

Consumers should properly discard these products, the FDA said. That means taking them to a drug take-back site, or ensuring the eye drops aren't included on the agency's so-called “flush list.”

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to buy in stores and online, but should not be purchased, the FDA warned.

The agency said it has not received any reports of eye infections associated with the eye drops.

Rite Aid confirmed to The New York Times it was removing applicable Rite Aid branded products from shelves. A CVS spokeswoman told the newspaper it “immediately stopped the sale in-store and online of all products supplied by Velocity Pharma within the CVS Health Brand Eye Products portfolio,” and that customers can return the eye drops for a refund.

Below are the affected products in the recall.

CVS Health

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml

Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)

Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop '0.25% w/v

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml

Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops

Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Dry Eye Relief 10 ml

Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Dry Eye Relief 15 ml

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

Rite Aid

Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)

Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml

Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops

Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml

Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

Target

Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml

Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)

Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

Velocity Pharma LLC