Facebook Apologizes After Labeling Black Men As "Primates"

Facebook rushed to apologize on Friday after it labeled black men as "primates". A Facebook spokesperson told The New York Times, which first reported the story, that it was a "clearly unacceptable error" of its auto-generated recommendation system and said the software involved was disabled.

"We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations," Facebook said in response to an AFP inquiry. "We disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again."

Facebook users in recent days who watched a British tabloid video featuring Black men were show an auto-generated prompt asking if they would like to "keep seeing videos about Primates?"

A screen capture of the recommendation was shared on Twitter by former Facebook content design manager Darci Groves, who said a friend sent her a screenshot of the video in question with the company’s auto-generated prompt. The video, dated 27 June 2020, was posted by UK's Daily Mail.

It contained clips of two separate incidents, which appear to take place in the US. One shows a group of black men arguing with a white individual on a road in Connecticut, while the other shows several black men arguing with white police officers in Indiana before being detained. "This 'keep seeing' prompt is unacceptable," Groves tweeted, aiming the message at former colleagues at Facebook. "This is egregious."

​In response, a Facebook product manager said the company was "looking into the root cause". The company later said the recommendation software involved had been disabled.

Twitter users were split in their response to the AI-generated Facebook prompts. Some were shocked at how the platforms continued to fail addressing the issue.

​Others proceeded to directly accuse Facebook of being racist, incompetent and evil.

A third group saw nothing wrong with the AI algo that triggered the outrage.

This is not the first time facial recognition software and "racist" AI has gotten in trouble. The latest AI fiasco comes as tech companies have come under fire for perceived biases displayed by their artificial intelligence software, despite the companies' solemn pledges to the woke cause. Last year, Twitter investigated whether its automatic image cropper may be racially biased against black people as it selected which part of a picture to preview in tweets.

​In 2015, Google's algorithm reportedly tagged two Black people's faces with the word "gorilla", prompting the company to say it was "genuinely sorry that this happened," in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.