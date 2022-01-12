Fact-Checking Fauci's Testimony: "The Trouble Is That His Financials Are NOT Available"

By Adam Andrzejewski, Founder and CEO, OpenTheBooks.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci was questioned under oath by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS). It was a heated exchange regarding Fauci's income and financial and conflict disclosures. We are proud that our investigation into Fauci's big salary published in our column at Forbes led the discussion. Please watch the exchange here.

Dr. Fauci was very thin skinned and acted like he has a lot to hide. For example, Fauci — on a hot mic — called the senator a "moron."



Consider Fauci's comments while under oath:

First , Fauci said, "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so the last 35 years."

, Fauci said, "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so the last 35 years." Then , Fauci said, "All you have to do is ask for it. You’re so misinformed, all you have to do is ask for it. "

, Fauci said, "All you have to do is ask for it. You’re so misinformed, all you have to do is ask for it. " Speaking for a third time, Fauci said, "What are you talking about? My financial disclosures are public knowledge and have been so. You’re getting amazingly wrong information."

The trouble with Dr. Fauci is that his financials are NOT available. We've SUED Fauci and his agency for the information.



We immediately answered Dr. Fauci's misstatements on The National Desk aired by Sinclair Broadcast Group (a Fortune 500 company) and owners of 190 ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX stations across America...

We've sued Dr. Fauci and his agency for his contract (amendments, changes, modifications), conflict and financial disclosures, job description, and royalty payments.



There is A LOT at stake: Fauci and his agency are producing up to 2,500 pages of information subject to our case. However, they are slow-walking production... Production will NOT start until February 1st!



Furthermore, we estimate that the Fauci household annual income from federal agencies and entities is between $900,000 and $1 million per year. (Fauci's wife is the chief bio-ethicist at National Institutes of Health!)



We'll know for sure once we finally get the production from the lawsuit.