"Falsification Of History": Egypt Goes Ballistic On Netflix Over Cleopatra's Race

According to Egypt's antiquities ministry, an upcoming four-part drama-documentary produced by Netflix has made a serious error regarding the race of one of Egypt's pharaohs. It appears that 'woke capital' is distorting history.

"Queen Cleopatra," released May 10, has Black actor Adele James featured as the legendary leader. The move by Jada Pinkett Smith, the producer and narrator of the series, has infuriated Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Antiquities Council, who said: portraying Cleopatra as Black is "a falsification of Egyptian history."

Waziri said nothing was racist about his comments, which were entirely motivated by "defending the history of Queen Cleopatra, an important part of the history of Egypt in antiquity."

Egyptian experts insist Cleopatra had "white skin and Hellenistic characteristics." But don't tell 'woke Netflix' this...

An online petition on Change.org titled Cancel Netflix's "Queen Cleopatra" has nearly 8,000 signatures. It alleges:

"Afrocentrism is a pseudoscience that is pushing a group's agenda to claim Egypt's history and rob the actual Egyptians of it. By using false articles and zero evidence, they are still attempting to falsify history." "Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt in the Ptolemaic dynasty to Greek descent. She was NOT black. This is in no way against black people, and is simply a wake up call to preserve the history and the integrity of the Egyptians and the Greeks." "The show is clearly done to complement the Afrocentric movement, which claims to be the owner of the ancient Egyptian civilization, and to consolidate what the movement promotes. Egypt was never black and it was never white, Egypt is just Egypt. There are many great African/black civilizations, but Egypt was/is NOT one of them. Sign the petition to stop the falsification of history!"

Meanwhile, Egypt has been critical of Netflix's content. It recently demanded the online streaming platform to drop content that runs counter to its "societal values," such as Western-produced television shows featuring gay and lesbian characters onscreen.

So, in Egypt's view, woke Netflix is distorting history.