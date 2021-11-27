Fauci: Omicron Probably Already In The US

Earlier today, Candace Owens asked a rhetorical question:

“Experts” told you if you complied with lockdowns, censorship, masks and vaccinations—life would return to normal.

“Conspiracy theorists” told you Covid was never going to end, and governments would use it to usher in a totalitarian new world order.



Who do you believe now? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 27, 2021

Perhaps to help anyone still on the fence with the answer, this morning Anthony Fauci, who somehow is still Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser despite having been documented funding gain of function viral research in the Wuhan Institute of Technology, the origin of the global covid pandemic, said that the world's latest bogeyman, the omicron variant - which also moonlights as an anagram for "moronic" - may well already have arrived in the U.S.

“I would not be surprised if it is,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Weekend Today” on Saturday. “We have not detected yet,” but when a virus shows “this degree of transmissibility” it “almost invariably ultimately is going to go essentially all over,” he said confirming yet again that there is a vast difference between the fact-based "scientific method", which operates on actual, falsifiable hypotheses, and fact-free "scientific propaganda" whose only purpose is to facilitate an emotionally charged and unprovable political agenda, in this case the spread of "grassroots" panic - due to a variant which may or may not be worse, but let's just only hammer the possibility that it is much, much worse to freak out the population - so when the time comes for more trillions in vote-buying (and inflation spiking) stimmies, the Biden admin will find little resistance.

Dr. Fauci reacts to new COVID variant omicron pic.twitter.com/kLCiyDZV4K — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) November 27, 2021

Fauci also said that travel restrictions imposed by Biden on South Africa and seven other countries in the region are a way to buy time for the U.S. to prepare defenses against the variant and shouldn’t lead to panic, which of course is hilarious in light of the full-court media press meant to do just one thing: lead to panic.

“It seems to have spread rather rapidly in South Africa,” he said. “Its ability to infect people who have recovered from infection and even people who have been vaccinated makes us say this is something you have to pay really close attention to and be prepared for something that’s serious.”

Questions about the omicron variant include whether it causes disease that’s more serious than infections with the earlier delta variant, he said. While It’s “conceivable” that the latest variant may diminish vaccine protection against Covid-19, existing vaccination may be able to contain it, Fauci said realizing that if he pressed the opposite, what little credibility he has left would vaporize.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s medical chief Dr. Angelique Coetzee described the panic tidal wave spreading across western "democracies" as a “storm in a teacup,” adding that she had only seen “very very mild cases” of the variant so far. Then again, what actual scientists think is irrelevant when the propaganda ScienceTM is in charge.