FBI Conducts "No-Knock Warrant" At Home Of Owner Of Website Devoted To Area 51

A series of tweets from Las Vegas-based KLAS-TV's George Knapp revealed FBI agents raided the home of the owner of a popular UFO website dedicated to all things Area 51.

Knapp tweeted Thursday night that Joerg Arnu, owner of the website Dreamland Resort: Area 51, was raided by the FBI in a "no-knock warrant" at his home in Rachel, Nevada.

"FBI agents came down hard on the operator of a popular website devoted to all things Area 51--its programs, lore, and legacy. More than a dozen agents served a no-knock warrant on the Rachel, NV home of Joerg Arnu, owner of http://dreamlandresort.com..."

Knapp said in a second tweet that all "computers, files, phones, photos" were "seized" while another team of FBI agents stormed his other home in Las Vegas. The agents "seized all digital devices and files, held his girlfriend at gunpoint."

"The warrants were served one week ago. Arnu noted on his site that he does not know the reason for the raid or whether specific images of the secret base posted online may have initiated such a vigorous action by federal law enforcement," Knapp continued.

On Dreamland Resort: Area 51's website, the first sentence reads:

Monitoring Area 51 since 1999: Take an inside look at Area 51, a.k.a. Dreamland, the world's most famous secret Air Base

The mystery remains why a "no-knock warrant" was served at Knapp's residences with FBI agents' guns drawn.

We must point out that the raid comes several weeks before the US Air Force unveils its advanced new B-21 Raider stealth bomber on Dec. 2.

