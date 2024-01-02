FDNY Responds To Report Of 'Small Explosions' Shaking Roosevelt Island

Firefighters were called to the 580 block of Main Street, located south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, at approximately 0600 ET, in response to reports of multiple explosions and building shaking, the New York City Fire Department told MailOnline.

Roosevelt Island residents were jolted awake this morning by at least "three instances of a boom and a shake," with the third vibration "felt further away."

According to ABC7 New York, "Buildings at 2 and 4 River Road just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram were experiencing power outages, indicating that the noise could have been electrical."

🚨#UPDATE: Police investigating reports of small explosions from multiple manholes causing power outages across Roosevelt Island in New York City so far no reports of injuries at this time. Con Edison officials have just arrived on scene pic.twitter.com/hNKPd3V1oP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024

*Developing...