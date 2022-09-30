Fed's Favorite Inflation Indicator Unexpectedly Surges As Personal Spending Jumps

There goes any hope that despite the US economy sliding into a recession and global markets turmoiling, that inflation would finally relent.

Moments ago the BEA reported that in August, personal income and spending came in 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, the former in line with expectations (0.3%) and slightly higher than the 0.2% increase in July, while the latter, spending, printing well above the consensus forecast of 0.2% and far above July's -0.2% decline...

... which meant that the personal savings rate was unchanged on the month, and sticky at just above post Lehman record lows.

And even though as the next chart show, the frenzied growth in spending is slowing...

... there is still more than enough to keep inflation red-hot, and indeed the punchline from today's report is that both PCE and core PCE - the Fed's preferred inflation metric - came in well above expectations. To wit, on an annual basis, headline PCE printed 6.2% Y/Y, above the 6.0% expected (below July's 6.4%), while core PCE came in at 4.9%, also above the 4.7% expected, and unchanged from an upward revised July print.

But where the PCE data truly stood out was on a MoM basis, where the core print of 0.3%, came in far above last month's -0.1% drop and also well above consensus expectations of 0.1%, while the headline print of 0.6% unexpectedly came just shy of record highs, and above the expected 0.5% print.

Needless to say, this is not what the Fed had wanted to see, as it means even more hiking, even more things breaking in the market, and as a result futures slumped in kneejerk response even as 10Y yields slid to session lows, anticipating that even more tightening from the Fed will lead to inevitable recession.

As a bonus, here is Academy Securities' Peter Tchir's take on the PCE numbers: