Fed's Favorite Inflation Signal Slows But Wage-Growth Soars; Savings Rate Hits 1-Year High

The Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator - was expected to remain 'sticky' at 4.7% (but instead it came in modestly lower at 4.6% YoY - lowest since Oct 2021). Headline PCE fell to 5.00% - lowest since Sept 2021...

The biggest contributor to the downside for YoY PCE was non-durable goods, but Services costs are accelerating...

Housing continues to dominate...

However, while acyclical core inflation slipped, cyclical core inflation continued to march higher, which is a greater problem for the Fed. Cyclical core PCE inflation, which tracks inflationary pressures that are linked to the current economic cycle, is at the highest on record going back to 1985.

Americans' Personal Income rose 0.3% MoM (slightly more than expected) while spending rose 0.2% (slightly less than expected)...

Both spending and income growth slowed on a YoY basis...

Inflation-adjusted we note that (real) spending declined 0.1% MoM in Feb (the 3rd monthly drop in the last 4 months)

So while there is some positive news on the inflation front (Core PCE slipping lower), the ugly black lining to that cloud is that private wages bounced big from 6.7% Y/Y to 7.7%; govt worker salaries dropped from 5.2% to 5.0%

For some context, the trend growth in private wages is massively more aggressive than pre-COVID...

As a result of all that, in Feb the savings rate rose to 4.6%, highest since Jan 22...

Finally we note that while the market's inflation expectations have dropped in March - thanks to credit tightening fears from the banking crisis - it remains well above The Fed's target level...

With last night's Fed data potentially signaling a slowing in deposit outflows, this morning's PCE suggests The Fed may have more to do than the hopeful doves in the equity market believe.