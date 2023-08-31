FEMA To Blast All Smartphones , TVs, Radios With Mass Alert Test On October 4

On Oct. 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will push mass alerts across the nation on every television, smartphone, and radio with a notice that USA Today said would read:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

FEMA's last test occurred in 2021 during the Covid pandemic. At the time, the emergency agency sent test alerts nationwide, causing all phones, televisions, and radios to blast an annoying sound.

Here's what to expect via a smartphone next month:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

USA Today said the nationwide test comes "in the wake of the horrific fires on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, when warning sirens that might have alerted people to the danger weren't deployed, it's a reminder of what systems are in place should they be needed."

Some on social media said the upcoming test will sound like "The Purge."