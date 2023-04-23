Fire Breaks Out At Disneyland's "Fantasmic!" Performance

Videos on social media show a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire Saturday night at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

ABC7 reported the fire broke out during the Fantasmic show at the Sawyer Island attraction.

According to a witness who spoke to the local media outlet, guests and Disney employees were evacuated from Frontierland, but the remaining part of the park stayed open.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, this performance of "Fantasmic!" cannot continue," an announcement told park attendees. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Maleficent dragon caught fire during the second showing of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park on Saturday night.



It happened when Mickey shoots sparks at the giant dragon’s head. The Anaheim Fire Department responded to the scene.



pic.twitter.com/pISjxaSC3a — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 23, 2023

Fire at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/NTFpKQGMue — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) April 23, 2023

The Anaheim Fire Department confirmed no injuries from the blaze, and the reason for the fire remains unknown.