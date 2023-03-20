print-icon
print-icon

First Republic Bank Shares Crash To New Record Low, JPM's Dimon Reportedly Leading Another Rescue Effort

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 20, 2023 - 04:10 PM

Having dumped $30 billion of deposits into First Republic Bank last week, and the bank then being rumored to be pushing for a capital raise, The Wall Street Journal reports that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is leading discussions with the chief executives of other big banks about fresh efforts to stabilize the troubled regional.

Among the options on the table, the people said, is an investment in First Republic by the banks themselves.

The plan could involve the banks converting some or all of the $30 billion in deposits into a capital infusion, some of the people said.

FRC shares are down over 45% this morning at a new record low...

As a reminder, the San Francisco-based bank’s customers have withdrawn some $70 billion since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

FRC shares are halted currently...

0
Loading...