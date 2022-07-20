First Responders At Fatal PA Tesla Wreck Disassemble Vehicle Before Moving It "To Avoid Electrocution"

Yet another day, yet another Tesla wreck - the latest comes from Pine Township, PA, north of the Pittsburgh suburbs.

A local doctor was killed on the 300 block of Wexford Bayne Road in the township last weekend after the Tesla they were driving "hit a mailbox, went airborne and then landed, overturning into a creek in nearby woods," according to 11 News.

The doctor who was killed was a passenger at the time of the accident.

This @Tesla was in an overnight accident in Pine Township. The car was found in the Creek nearby. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/SO9gQTNTg8 — Gigi (@wpxigigi) July 16, 2022

Perhaps just as alarming as the crash were first responders' reactions in dealing with the electric vehicle, which had been badly mangled due to the wreck.

The report says it took two hours for a towing company to get the car out of the ditch and that crews had to disassemble the car before removing it, in order to avoid electrocution.

As of right now, speed is listed as a "contributing factor" in the crash, but no further details have become available. Local reporting from 11 News on the wreck can be viewed at the embedded video at this link.

