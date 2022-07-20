print-icon
First Responders At Fatal PA Tesla Wreck Disassemble Vehicle Before Moving It "To Avoid Electrocution"

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022 - 11:20 PM

Yet another day, yet another Tesla wreck - the latest comes from Pine Township, PA, north of the Pittsburgh suburbs. 

A local doctor was killed on the 300 block of Wexford Bayne Road in the township last weekend after the Tesla they were driving "hit a mailbox, went airborne and then landed, overturning into a creek in nearby woods," according to 11 News

The doctor who was killed was a passenger at the time of the accident. 

Perhaps just as alarming as the crash were first responders' reactions in dealing with the electric vehicle, which had been badly mangled due to the wreck.

The report says it took two hours for a towing company to get the car out of the ditch and that crews had to disassemble the car before removing it, in order to avoid electrocution. 

As of right now, speed is listed as a "contributing factor" in the crash, but no further details have become available. Local reporting from 11 News on the wreck can be viewed at the embedded video at this link

We will update this story as developments occur...

