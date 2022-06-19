Five Men Have Stolen 37 ATMs In Brooklyn And Queens Since December 2021

When the money printer turns off, you've got to get your fix of dollars somehow.

That's likely what 5 men who stole "dozens" of ATMs in Brooklyn and Queens were thinking last week. The men have stolen 37 total ATMs between December 2021 and June 2, 2022, in addition to stealing two vehicles, according to a Fox 5 report.

Usually the robbers break through the front door of establishments and have targeted "grocery stores, check cashing stores, delis, a Dunkin' Donuts, a department store, smoke shop, laundromat, nail salon, barber shop, diner and restaurants," the report says.

They have gotten away with more than $60,000 in cash, the Fox report said.

The robberies take place at all hours during the day. For example, security footage has shown the men breaking into a deli in Cypress Hills at 2:45am, but the group also stole a 2002 Dodge at about 1:15pm in the afternoon on April 1, at 1531 Union Street.

The group also stole a 2003 Ford Van on April 11 at about 3:30PM.

All suspects in the group are between 20 and 30 years old, the report says.