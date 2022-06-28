Fmr. Senate Sgt-At-Arms Michael Stenger Dies Ahead Of Last-Minute J6 Hearing

Michael Stenger, the former US Senate sergeant-at-arms in charge of security during the January 6, 2021 US Capitol breach, died on Monday at the age of 71. The cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.

Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger testifies before a congressional committee in February 2021. Stenger died on June 27, 2022. (CSPAN/Screenshot via The Epoch Times)

A resident of Falls Church, VA, Stenger resigned the day after the J6 riot at the request of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had originally hired Stenger for the post in 2018.

Stenger was responsible for security in the Capitol and all Senate buildings, and serves as the Senate doorkeeper.

In remarks (pdf) before a congressional hearing on Feb. 23, 2021, Stenger called the events of Jan. 6 “a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse.” He called for an investigation of “professional agitators” at the January 6 protests. “There is an opportunity to learn lessons from the events of January 6th,” he testified. “Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators .” -Epoch Times

Stenger's death was reported by Fox News' Chad Pergram on Monday, and tweeted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who said that he was "found dead today."

Michael Stenger, Senate Sergeant at Arms on January 6th, was found dead today..



pic.twitter.com/9upvUwrdtl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 28, 2022

According to former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, Stenger and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving pushed back on an initial request to deploy the National Guard after it became obvious that large crowds were amassing on Jan. 6.

Stenger's death came one day before a J6 panel hearing that was abruptly added to the schedule, in which an aide to former White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows will testify to present "recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the White House during the Trump administration, will take the stand to provide intel on last year’s Capitol insurrection and the administration’s response. The House panel has yet to explain the newly added 1 p.m. hearing after Washington lawmakers were away on a two-week recess. The committee said last week no more hearings would be held until July. -NY Post

Stenger said that the J6 riot went "well beyond disobedience."