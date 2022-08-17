FOMC Minutes Preview: Here's What Wall Street Expects

There are a lot of irrational expectations surrounding today's FOMC minutes.

On one hand the minutes are expected to detail the Fed's dovish breakaway from forward guidance (as the Fed, like the BOE, finally admitted it has no clue what will happen next week let alone net year). On the other, the market is looking for clues on the rate path and the terminal rate... or in other words, forward guidance.

Sigh.

Then again, in a market as broken as this one, and where Powell cornered himself after he...

classified 75bps as “extra ordinary” & highlighted the lagged effects of rate hikes

spoke of growth slowdown and demand moderating rather than biggest focus on inflation

referenced June SEP multiple times (i.e. not swayed by June’s CPI)

spoke of terminal rate of 3.25-3.5% (mkt already there)

moved to a data dependent outlook (forward looking not backward looking)

... it is hardly a surprise that we have seen one of the largest 20d easing in financial conditions on record, on par with the relief rally post the mid Feb 2016 lows (oil crash), on par with the rally post the Dec 24th crash in 2018, and almost as large as the post Pfizer vaccine news rally in November 2020.

The resultant surge in risk - which also sparked the latest meme stock meltup - prompted even Goldman to ask if this is what Powell really wanted.

So yes: the Fed Minutes have a lot to explain, although they probably won't as the Fed is once again behind the curve this time in the latest market meltup, however since oil and gas prices are falling for now, we don't expect any emergency intervention by Powell.

With that in mind, this is what Wall Street expects, courtesy of Newsquawk