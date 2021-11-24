FOMC Minutes Preview: Will There Be An Accelerated Taper

The Fed’s November 2-3rd meeting was historic in that it saw the (long awaited) announcement of QE tapering, in which Treasury purchases were cut by an initial $10BN per month to $70BN for November, while MBS purchases were cut by $5BN per month to $35BN, as had been expected. The same incremental M/M cuts are expected until the amount falls to zero, which will happen in (or before) June 2022 - recent commentary from Senior Fed officials, like Vice Chair Clarida and Rafael Bostic, suggest that it might be appropriate to discuss a faster rate of tapering at the December meeting. Accordingly, as Newsquawk notes, the minutes will be eyed at for clues on what could warrant an adjustment of the pace of tapering, a move Powell said would be telegraphed in advance if the Committee was to go down that route.

Courtesy of Newsquawk, here is what else to look for in today's FOMC Minutes