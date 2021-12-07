Omicron Study Scare Stuns 'Face-Ripping' FOMO Short-Squeeze

Everything was awesome today...

UNTIL...

Headlines from a South African study hit, suggesting a 40-fold reduction in neutralization capacity of the Pfizer vaccine vs Omicron... which suggest hospitals will get overwhelmed (due to its hyper-transmissibility) but it is notably less severe (especially for healthy people)...

Omicron’s ability to evade vaccine and infection-induced immunity is “robust but not complete,” said the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa.

...and that sent stocks lower late in the day (although still a good day overall)...

And slammed 'recovery' stocks relative to 'stay at home' stocks...

But then again... it wouldn't be the US equity market if a last minute total buying-panic didn't send the Nasdaq up 100 points in 4 minutes...

* * *

As we detailed earlier...A China RRR cut? Omicron anxiety easing? Whatever it was, bubble markets exploded higher today...

Source: Bloomberg

But before we all get excited about "what the market is saying", let's bear in mind that today also saw the USA, USA, USA suffer its biggest decline in worker productivity since Q2 1960 (yeah 61 years ago!!!)...

Source: Bloomberg

Which is perfect because today saw unprofitable tech company's best 2-day swing since April 2020 (+13.5%)...

Source: Bloomberg

Today's melt-up from the moment the US cash markets opened (until around the European close) was impressive to say the least but also note that stonks were bid as China opened... and as Europe opened...

This is The Dow's best 2 days since Nov 2020! Nasdaq surged 3% today - its biggest daily gain since March. Bear in mind that roughly 66% of the Nasdaq is in a bear market with losses of over 20%, while 35% of the Nasdaq is down over 50%!

The surge in the majors pushed The Dow (and only The Dow) up to unchanged, very briefly, from the Omicron emergence cliff after Thanksgiving. However, everything seemed to run out of momentum at that point...

Nasdaq and The Dow exploded above their 50DMAs, the S&P extended its gains well above its 50DMA. The Dow ripped up to its 100-/200-DMA but couldn't extend the gains...

The 2-day 'face-ripping' short-squeeze off yesterday's opening lows is the largest swing since March...

Source: Bloomberg

'Recovery' stocks notably outperformed today relative to 'Stay at Home' stocks as Omicron anxiety fades. They are now well above Omicron emergence levels and starting to erase the European lockdown anxiety losses...

Source: Bloomberg

'Retail Favorites' had their biggest day since Jan 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields were higher on the day with the short-end underperforming (2Y +6bps, 30Y +3bps), but as the chart below shows, the selling was all in the US session again...

Source: Bloomberg

The 10Y Yield was higher again but did not breach 1.50%, retracing the move post-Powell hawkish hearing...

Source: Bloomberg

The yield curve flattened notably today (2s30s) as the short-end priced in rate-hikes and long-end priced in policy mistakes...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar ended lower on the day but again traded in a narrow range...

Source: Bloomberg

WTI topped $73 today, extending the gains from the last couple of days. However, oil prices remain well down from pre-Omicron levels...

And as oil prices ripped higher, so did US Breakeven inflation rates, but remain well down from pre-Omicron anxiety levels...

Source: Bloomberg

Crypto was mixed today with Bitcoin higher (tagging $52k) and Ethereum lower (after topping $4400)...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold ended modestly higher today but still below $1800 and well below pre-Omicron levels....

Finally, despite the equity market soaring unrelentlessly the last couple of days, STIRs have shifted considerably more hawkishly now pricing in 2 rate-hikes by September and a 75% chance of a rate-hike by May 2022 - there is no way the stock market is ready for that...

Source: Bloomberg

And Powell is not about to jawbone that back down.