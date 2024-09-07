Ford F-750 Plunges Through Historic Wooden Bridge In Maine

We found a bridge in Maine that wasn't "built Ford tough".

When an overweight F-750 drove over it, ignoring signs warning about the weight limit, the bridge - one of 9 covered bridges left in the state - gave out and the vehicle plunged into the water below, according to a report from The Drive.

The report says that Babb’s Bridge in Gorham, Maine, the state's oldest remaining covered bridge dating back to 1840, has a strict weight limit of three tons.

Despite this, the driver of a Ford F-750, which weighs over 9,000 pounds empty and can reach a GVWR of 26,000 to 37,000 pounds with cargo, attempted to cross it. To make matters worse, the truck was hauling crushed gravel, according to the Gorham Police Department.

Even an older F-Series truck without any cargo would exceed the bridge's weight capacity.

While there are no weight limit signs directly on the bridge, clear signs on Hurricane Road, before the bridge, indicate a 10-foot height, single-lane width, and a three-ton maximum weight limit.

These signs are large and easy to see, making it hard to believe the driver didn't notice them. It seems the ability to read a sign doesn't always equate to understanding or following it, the report suggested.

Photos show the bridge collapsing almost immediately under the truck's weight. The driver sustained minor injuries but managed to exit the vehicle unassisted. No one else was hurt, despite the bridge being a popular spot for swimmers and kayakers.

Originally built in the 1800s, Babb’s Bridge served as a vital crossing over the Presumpscot River for over a century. It was destroyed by vandals in 1973 but was rebuilt that same year using historically accurate, locally sourced materials. Now, it will require partial reconstruction again.

The Maine Department of Transportation estimates that repairs won't be finished until next spring, as sourcing the appropriate lumber could take several months. While the bridge remains closed, other repairs will be conducted. The cost of the repairs has not been disclosed, but the truck company owner has offered to contribute to the rebuilding costs. The incident is still under investigation by local authorities.