Ford Files Patent For System To "Automatically Snitch" On Speeders

Ford has filed a new patent called "Systems and Methods for Detecting Speeding Violations" that reveals the company is looking at ways to "automatically snitch" on speeding drivers, a new report from TechRadar shows.

Ford's patent filing with the USPTO details a system using vehicles' cameras and sensors to detect speeding motorists and report them to authorities.

Basic sketches and flow charts illustrate how this technology senses speed violations, activates cameras to capture images, and transmits data to nearby pursuit vehicles or logs it to a server. The captured data, including speed, GPS location, and clear imagery or video, can then be sent to authorities for potential action.

Ford's statement said that the technology was for use in police cars, telling TechRadar: “The patent explicitly states this idea for a system is specific for application in law enforcement vehicles, such as the Ford Police Interceptor, as it would automate a capability that law enforcement already have in use today, except this could utilize the built-in systems and sensors in law enforcement vehicles in the future."

The company continued: "This patent does not state that driving data from customers’ vehicles would be shared with law enforcement, which is what some media have incorrectly reported. And note, patent applications are intended to protect new ideas but aren’t necessarily an indication of new business or product plans.”

And while Ford's patent is for law enforcement vehicles, modern motorists face increased scrutiny due to advances in camera technology, sensors, and AI. It's nearly impossible to speed, run a red light, or block a crossing without being fined.

Next-gen AI traffic cameras can now detect mobile phone use, seatbelt violations, and other distractions. Though Ford's patent may never be implemented, it highlights growing concerns over surveillance, according to TechRadar.

Drivers are already uneasy about the data shared between carmakers and insurers. In Europe, new cars must have Intelligent Speed Assist, which automatically slows the car or alerts the driver to reduce speed. Soon, cars will be so advanced - and rules will be so heavy-handed and micromanaged - that there will be no need for patrolling Fords.