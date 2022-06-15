Ford Halts Sale Of Electric Mustang Mach-E Over Safety Defect

Ford Motor Company has notified all dealers to immediately suspend sales of the electric Mustang Mach-E due to potential overheating of the vehicle's high voltage battery main contactors that could render the car immobile.

CNBC reports Ford issued a notice to dealers on Monday and said affected vehicles include 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es (built between May 27, 2020 to May 24, 2022) at the automaker's Cuautitlan Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.

"The problem involves a potential overheating of the vehicle's high voltage battery main contactors, which is an electrically controlled switch for a power circuit. The issue can lead to a malfunction that could cause the vehicle not to start or immediately lose propulsion power while in motion," CNBC said, citing the notice.

Ford submitted a recall to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for 48,924 Mach-Es built at the plant. The all-electric crossover has had its fair share of issues, including loose subframe bolts, software errors, and faulty bonding for glass panel roofs.

The notice said Ford engineers would have a solution for the problem by the third quarter.