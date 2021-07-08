Ford Secures Chips To Finish "Thousands" Of Incomplete F-150

Ford Motor Company has received a new batch of semiconductor chips this month and will be able to ship thousands of F-Series pickup trucks to dealerships in the coming weeks/months, according to Detroit Free Press.

Thousands of incomplete F-Series pickup trucks line parking lots in several states, including Michigan, Kentucky, and Missouri. Ford has yet to release how many unfinished trucks sat over the last couple of months.

In May, an earlier report found "thousands of trucks" were parked at Kentucky Speedway, a 1.5-mile tri-oval speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. These trucks were manufactured at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, about an hour's drive to the speedway, without semiconductor chips.

Before And After: An empty parking lot of the speedway; Ford lined the grounds with F-Series pickup trucks.

The company has planned to continue manufacturing the F-Series pickup trucks without chips until new shipments arrived. This produced record low inventory at dealerships and dramatically impacted sales.

"We're working to get chips into F-Series pickups and get them out to dealers. That's our first priority," said Erich Merkle, U.S. sales analyst at Ford. "We'll see our inventories improve. It'll take time but stock will gradually start to improve the second half of the year."

Merkle said inventories are at "record lows" and "this is having a near-term impact on our sales."

The company was down 26.9% year over year, despite the fact that last year at this time was peak pandemic. F-Series trucks, the Holy Grail franchise, plummeted 29.9% to 45,673 F-Series trucks sold in June this year from 65,188 in June 2020. - Detroit Free Press

He added that rebuilding chip supplies could take time, suggesting that shortages of chips may continue to hamper Ford sales for the foreseeable future.

But-but-but, according to the feel-good narrative from the Federal Reserve, this was all supposed to be "transitory" - well, maybe monetary policy can't fix broken supply chains.