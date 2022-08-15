Foreigners Sold A Record Amount Of US Stocks In The Last 12 Months, China Dumped More USTs In June

According to the latest data on Treasury International Capital flows, foreigners sold $231.5BN in US stocks in the past 12 months - the biggest trailing-twelve-month sales on record...

Foreigners have sold US stocks for 6 consecutive months (that is the 2nd longest stretch on record with only the non-stop selling in mid-2018/early-2019 was longer)...

Aside for stocks, which saw $25.4BN in sales in June, every other asset class was bought: TSYs +$58.9BN, Agencies +$23.7BN, Corporate Bonds +$14.BN

That is 6 consecutive months of corporate bond purchases and 16 of the past 18 months...

Meanwhile US Treasuries were bought 7 of past 8 months and 11 of past 13, even though China dumped US Treasuries for the 7th straight month - the longest stretch of selling on record - to its lowest level of holdings since June 2010...

Overall, Treasury holdings continue to trend lower as gold holdings increase...

...as de-dollarization continues.