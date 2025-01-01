Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters In US For Next Homeland Attack 

In a recent discussion on the Shawn Ryan Show, former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams warned of a potentially devastating attack planned by Al-Qaeda terrorists on American soil.

The interview offers significant insights into what may be unfolding, as Al-Qaeda sleeper cells could be activating in the wake of the New Orleans terrorist attack and a possible vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in the rear of a rented Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Trump's hotel in Las Vegas just hours later.

Ryan asked Adams: "I just want to clarify. You are 100% certain that there are 1,000 plus Al-Qaeda-trained fighters within the US borders?"

Adams, currently a global threat advisor with extensive experience in Middle Eastern affairs, responded: "Well, Al-Qaeda says they trained and deployed a thousand for this attack. First off, I think there are more than a thousand Al-Qaeda members in the United States, but for the Homeland Attack, that number is based on what Al-Qaeda is saying, so they could exaggerate it; however, they did have about 1,400 in the Hamas Attack so the number is not off from what they did in the first round of attacks."

Frightening information to hear. Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams is warning of an IRGC U.S. Homeland attack in retaliation for Soleimani. She says 1,000 or more terrorists may already be here and discusses the “Invisible Bomb” undetectable to magnetometers and now… pic.twitter.com/tVGLhHGqZI — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 28, 2024

Adams provided more details on a potential 2025 homeland attack.

CIA Targeter: "We have not had a man walk up to a building with a su!cid3 vest in America."



Sarah Adams outlines the enemy's plan for a 2025 homeland attack. This is information every America should be made aware of. @TPASarah pic.twitter.com/z9hAIS4PLD — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) December 13, 2024

The terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, along with the postponement of the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, suggests that something larger is unfolding.

"There's far too much of this happening—and when an attack on our homeland emanating from Afghanistan occurs, the resulting moral injury will be catastrophic. Those who served deserve far better than this!" Adams wrote hours before the attack on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, General Mike Flynn, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration 1.0, wrote on X:

Again, it is not what you call it in the end that matters. What matters is if there was intelligence prior in some agency or department and it wasn't acted upon. A failure of decision makers not a failure of intelligence. Prevention is what we shoot for, that is what the hard work of intelligence does. If you don't follow it and hunt down every lead, then you end up in a reactive, after the fact mode. This, tragically, is where we are for what should have been a very joyous occasion. Members of my family were walking along bourbon street last night at midnight. Another big question, what's next and are the people with knowledge rapidly cross leveling intelligence to prevent the next attack?

The idiots in the FBI don’t want you to call this a terrorist attack. That is what it is…now that we’re past that, the most important aspects are what is not currently being reported.



The White House is telling the Mayor of NOLA to stop calling it a terrorist attack after the… https://t.co/fvltmvGPZf — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 1, 2025

According to a federal source close to the counter-terrorism community, some of the latest intelligence briefings have indicated that pre-trained al-Qaeda terrorists have entered the US through the Biden-Harris administration's open southern border. The source warned that this raises the risk of further attacks.

The Biden-Harris administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan gave rise to al-Qaeda's global jihad push (read: "Al Qaida Is Winning - The New Caliphate In Syria"). One wonders if these alleged terror cells operating within the US would still be active had Kamala Harris won the presidential election...

Anyways... Could the Bourbon Street massacre be Al-Qaeda's opening act of the coordinated attack on the homeland described by Sarah? Or are the public pre-emptive warnings an attempt to fearmonger more aggressive domestic surveillance (and ensure funding is maintained under DOGE)?