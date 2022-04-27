Former EBay Exec Pleads Guilty To Harassment Campaign Against Newsletter Critical Of The Company

A former eBay executive has plead guilty to a role in a cyberstalking campaign, according to a new release by the Department of Justice this week.

On Monday, the DOJ announced in a release that the executive had a role in a "cyberstalking campaign targeting the editor and publisher of a newsletter that eBay executives viewed as critical of the company."

The executive, 47 year old James Baugh, was eBay’s former Senior Director of Safety & Security. He "pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and through facilities of interstate commerce, two counts of stalking through interstate travel, two counts of stalking through facilities of interstate commerce, two counts of witness tampering and two counts of destruction, alteration and falsification of records in a federal investigation", according to the release.

He was charged in 2020, along with David Harville, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency, the DOJ wrote.

The DOJ alleges that between August 2019 and August 2020, Baugh "agreed to engage in a harassment campaign targeting a husband and wife in Natick, Mass. for of their roles in publishing a newsletter that reported on issues of interest to eBay sellers".

Executives at eBay had become "frustrated with the newsletter’s tone and content, and with the tone and content of comments posted beneath the newsletter’s articles," the DOJ release reads. Baugh allegedly engaged in a three part harassment campaign against the victims that included:

sending private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the victims in Natick

traveling to Natick to surveil the victims and install a GPS tracking device on their car

delivering items to the victims' house including a book on surviving the death of a spouse, a bloody pig mask, a fetal pig, a funeral wreath and live insects

Threatening Twitter messages were disguised as being from eBay sellers who were unhappy with the victims’ coverage in the newsletter, the DOJ alleges.

"Baugh and co-conspirators allegedly traveled from California to Natick to surveil the victims and to install a GPS tracking device on the victims’ car," the release reads. It also alleges he made false statements to police and internal investigators as the situation began to unravel.