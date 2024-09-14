Former ICE Official Warns: Venezuelan Prison Gang Preparing For "Big Gang War" In Colorado

A retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement official warned DailyMail in a new shocking interview that Venezuelan prison gangs are quickly setting up their network in preparation for all-out gang wars on America's city streets and in neighborhoods. Just days ago, unclassified documents from the US Army North Division warned thousands of Tren de Aragua gang members, some of which are heavily armed, have spread across America.

"Tren de Aragua has unleashed a crime wave from Miami to New York, but for the first time, law enforcement officials are revealing what TdA's future plans are," DailyMail said.

Journos from DailyMail spoke with John Fabbricatore, retired ICE field office director for the Denver region, and he revealed, "There's about to be a big gang war."

"I believe that they're setting up their network right now. These guys are setting up faster than MS-13 did. They're getting into these apartment complexes and what they're doing is they're starting with prostitution," Fabbricatore said.

Days ago, in the northern Denver suburb of Aurora, the local police department arrested ten TdA members.

Aurora Police Identifies Known Tren de Aragua Members



The Aurora Police Department has been actively investigating reports that members of a Venezuelan prison gang, Tren de Aragua, have been living in Aurora and committing acts of violence against members of the migrant… pic.twitter.com/U42ldlOGr7 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 11, 2024

Don't worry because the police department previously denied there was a Venezuelan prison gang problem.

APD officers have been proactively patrolling areas where there is suspected TdA activity.



Today, Interim Chief Heather Morris and several officers connected with residents at The Edge at Lowry apartments at Dallas Street and 12th Avenue to offer reassurances, provide updates… pic.twitter.com/sOYSWW8aHk — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 31, 2024

TdA has taken over at least three apartment buildings, exploiting and unleashing chaos in the community that appears to be spreading. More from DailyMail:

A bombshell report by a law firm that represents one of the apartment management companies assaults, threats of murder, extortion and even child prostitution.

JUST IN: Former Colorado ICE director says Venezuelan gangs are setting up their network to launch all-out gang wars.



John Fabbricatore is sounding the alarm, saying the Tren de Aragua gang has set up operation in the U.S. much "faster than MS-13 did."



"There's about to be a… pic.twitter.com/uun6HOGvbc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 14, 2024

The former ICE official said, "Prostitution is a big money-maker, and the thing with prostitution is that it brings guys in that they can then sell dope to."

He warned that Tda is rapidly expanding and buying weapons on the black market in an area that Bloods, Crips, and Sureños have controlled for years. This creates turf war risks.

"These gangs already set up their networks. They've been dealing dope in those areas. They control prostitution in that area. So Tren de Aragua comes in and they start to try put their girls on the street, and they start to move dope in the area, you're going to see push back. We've haven't seen it yet, but I believe it's about to happen," Fabbricatore warned.

In a separate interview, retired FBI agent Dan Brunner told DailyMail, "TdA is MS-13 on steroids." In other words, the Venezuelan prison gang is way more organized as a transnational criminal organization.

Recall that US Army documents warned about TdA expanding across the nation.

This was only made possible by...

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas trio destroyed whatever border security the Trump administration built and facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen, flooding cities and counties with millions of unvetted migrants, some of which have been confirmed as criminals and terrorists.

The breadth and depth of the migrant storm is only beginning to be realized as once-peaceful neighborhoods across the US, from New York City to Chicago to Denver to some West Coast cities, are being subjected to third-world-esque chaos.

Some municipalities, such as Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, are being overrun by illegal aliens as local resources are quickly dwindling. It seems as if the Biden-Harris team precision dumped illegal aliens in specific towns.

Flooding the nation with ten million illegal aliens, some of which are armed prison gangs, and overwhelming small towns and suburbia with migrants begs the question of whether the radical left deployed an intentional strategy to overload the current system, a move that has been referred to as the Cloward-Piven strategy.

If so, what comes next is more chaos.