Former NCAA Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted By Trans Activists At San Fran University Speech

Outspoken women's rights activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines - who first made headlines for speaking out for being snubbed of a trophy in favor of trans swimmer Lia Thomas - was assaulted by a pro-trans crowd at a speech at San Francisco State University Thursday night.

She was "physically assaulted" following a speech she made at a Turning Point USA event, Fox News reported.

Her husband, Louis Barker, said she had to be barricaded in a room for nearly three hours to protect herself after.

He said: "She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress."

She wrote on Twitter after the incident: "The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder."

She also posted video of the chaos that ensued after the incident:

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Eli Bremer, Gaines' agent, told Fox News: "Tonight, Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University to share her personal story of competing against a biological male athlete, Lia Thomas, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year."

Bremer continued: "In the past year, her goal in speaking at universities has been to educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX. She has been questioned in civil and somewhat uncivil manners about her views many times, and she thoroughly encourages diverse viewpoints and debate on this issue."

"Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights. This will not stop Riley from boldly educating people of the dangers of biological males in women’s sports. She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women."

This was the initial speech that catapulted Gaines to prominence: