Fully Vaccinated Former SecState Colin Powell Dies From COVID Complications

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state , has died from complications from COVID-19, his family said on Facebook.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19,” read a statement posted to his official Facebook page. “He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell's leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st.

As CNN reports, his national popularity soared in the aftermath of the US-led coalition victory during the Gulf War, and for a time in the mid-90s, he was considered a leading contender to become the first Black President of the United States. But his reputation would be forever stained when, as George W. Bush's first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence before the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War, which he would later call a "blot" on his record.

He was 84.

Former president Bush has issued a statement:

