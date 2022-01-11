"Mass Vaccination Should End" - Former UK Task-Force Chair Says We Should "Treat COVID Like The Flu"

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

If you stop watching each individual headline, diverge your eyes and step back like you’re looking at one of the classic Magic Eye 2D patterns, you just might start to see the 3D mainstream Covid narrative pivot right before your eyes.

For at least a year now, in print and on my podcast, I’ve been arguing that our Covid response has been draconian and that all of the efforts we’re pouring into vaccine propaganda and political bickering would be better served preparing ourselves mentally to come to terms with the fact that Covid is going to be with us forever.

I have criticized the media’s hysterical approach to the Omicron variant, and even argued recently that the “news” is going to have to make a seismic pivot in 2022 away from the narrative they’ve been peddling about vaccinations, lockdowns and mandates, because (a) the populace is tired of hearing about it and (b) “the other side of the story” is starting to leak out in the form of interviews with experts like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, among others.

The narrative shift could be well on its way already, as Zero Hedge noted this weekend. For example, did you happen notice on Sunday that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has all-of-a-sudden turned her focus to “people with comorbidities” and “our most at-risk”, as opposed to everybody?

This follows stunning comments from the former chairman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce, Dr. Clive Dix, who said this weekend that we should “treat the virus like the flu,” according to The Guardian. He also said that we should “end mass vaccination after the booster campaign”.

In what is being called a “major rethink of the UK’s Covid strategy”, Dix is now advocating for “reversing the approach of the past two years”, the report says.

Dix said: “We need to analyze whether we use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are protected, if this is seen to be necessary. Mass population-based vaccination in the UK should now end.”

Instead, Dix advocated for research into Covid immunity, which could help create vaccines that are specific to people with risk factors. It’s almost as if Dix and Walensky have somehow, magically, wound up on the same page from thousands of miles away.

But I’ll take a relaxing of government’s grip wherever I can get it.

“We now need to manage disease, not virus spread. So stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups is the future objective,” Dix continued, telling The Guardian.

This has added fuel to an ongoing debate in the U.K. about whether or not a fourth vaccine dose is necessary, despite most older people who have received boosters still being “well protected” against Omicron.

Despite supporting the booster campaign, Dix has called for a “new targeted strategy,” arriving at the common sense conclusion of treating Covid like the flu.

He concluded: “We should consider when we stop testing and let individuals isolate when they are not well and return to work when they feel ready, in the same way we do in a bad influenza season.”

This common sense approach to how we are going to deal with Covid in the future falls directly in-line with critical questions I’ve been asking about our response for more than a year now.

For example, just last week I talked about how the hysteria surrounding Omicron was making it seem as though the sporting world would never get back to normal.

“The counter intuitive nature of our Covid testing is on full display in the world of sports. If we are to test in this fashion going forward, no team in any sport may ever field a starting lineup again,” I wrote. “Imagine testing everybody for trace amounts of the cold virus before every sporting event in every major sporting league. Nothing would ever get done and the leagues would fold due to inefficiency and loss of interest from fans.”

Now, extrapolate that counterintuitive, inefficient and absolutely unnecessary waste of time and resources from the sporting world to your work life and your family life. Dr. Dix is likely realizing what we all already know: when it comes to making everyday tasks an order of magnitude more difficult simply to adhere to spurious government bureaucracy, we have simply run out of patience.

If you’ve been fighting to raise awareness about, and ultimately curb government overreach - and if you’ve been an advocate for looking at both sides of the Covid story and examining all facts to try and find objective truths - Dix and Walensky’s respective pivots look like they could be the beginning of a turning point.

But before you congratulate yourself, remember that your “victory” for civil rights, should it occur, likely doesn’t even matter to the elites anymore. After all, as a result of the monetary easing that took place between March 2020 and October 2021, the wealth of billionaires in the U.S. has grown $2.1 trillion, according to Inequality.org.

Not only has skyrocketing inflation helped juice the price of houses, stocks and other financial assets, which disproportionately benefits the rich, stock buybacks - which were being railed during the beginning of the pandemic for helping deplete many companies’ balance sheets - are back at all time highs.

And while the commonfolk were being subjected to Soviet style vaccine propaganda before being prodded into lines like cattle to get their jab, the explosion of Central Bank liquidity, combined with buybacks, helped increase the wealth of people like Elon Musk, Larry Page and Sergey Brin by 751%, 137.2% and 136.9%, respectively, in just 19 months.

Are you starting to see the bigger picture yet?