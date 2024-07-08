Four Venezuelan Migrants Choked, Robbed Man On Chicago Train In February, Newly Released Video Shows

A group of Venezuelan migrants allegedly attacked and robbed a 49-year-old man on a train in Chicago this past February, newly released video from Fox News appears to show.

Video from a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train shows two suspects chatting and befriending the victim, who is seen passing around a cellphone with them. One suspect appears to be smoking and hands it to another person inside the subway car.

Then, in a violent knifepoint attack, a migrant put the man in a chokehold, leaving him unconscious, though he later recovered. The suspects were arrested and appeared in court, with three ordered to remain in custody and one released on electronic monitoring.

A video shows the four migrants and the victim inside a CTA train cab before one, wearing a red baseball cap backward, lunges at the victim, grabs him from behind, and puts him in a chokehold.

The migrant pulls the man to the ground while another, dressed in blue, blocks the camera. About 20 seconds later, the migrant in the red cap is seen rummaging through the victim's pockets before walking into the Pink Line train car and putting on his jacket. The train stops, and the suspects flee.

Fox reported that Chicago police identified the suspects as Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, Carlos Carreno-Carreno, and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, aged 18 to 22. They allegedly put a knife to the victim's throat and stole $400 and a cellphone while the train was passing through the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue on February 17 around 4:45 p.m.

They were arrested 45 minutes later, each giving a state-funded migrant shelter as an address, the report said.

The four men have been charged with robbery, aggravated battery/strangulation, and attempted murder. In Cook County court today, Carreno-Carreno, Loyo-Rodriguez, and Guasamucare Garcia were ordered to remain in custody, while Gutierrez Sierra was released on electronic monitoring.

Each was represented by a separate public defender, and they only spoke to the judge through an interpreter.