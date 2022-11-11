FTX Files For Bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns As CEO

As widely expected, FTX - which was clearly insolvent after the biggest fraud in crypto history - has filed for bankruptcy, and its soon-to-be incarcerated boss Sam Bankman-Fried, f/k/a "the JPMorgan of his generation", has resigned as CEO. SBF is being replaced with John J. Ray, III - the lawyer who helped clean up Enron - as incoming CEO. Rather appropriate.

The company has listed between $10 and $50BN in assets and liabilities on its bankruptcy filing.

Entities tied to FTX.com, FTX US and trading firm Alameda Research Ltd. were part of the filings, according to a Twitter statement Friday. Chapter 11 bankruptcy lets a company continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

Press release below:

FIX Group Companies Commence Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings in the United States Begin Orderly Process to Review and Monetize Assets for Benefit of Global Stakeholders John J. Ray III Appointed Chief Executive Officer; Sam Bankman-Fried Resigns FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), announced today that it, West Realm Shires Services Inc. (d.b.a. FTX US), Alameda Research Ltd. and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies (together, the "FTX Group"), have commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in order to begin an orderly process to review and monetize assets for the benefit of all global stakeholders. John J. Ray III has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FTX Group. Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned his role as Chief Executive Officer and will remain to assist in an orderly transition. Many employees of the FTX Group in various countries are expected to continue with the FTX Group and assist Mr. Ray and independent professionals in its operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings. "The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," said Mr. Ray. "The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process. I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency. Stakeholders should understand that events have been fast-moving and the new team is engaged only recently. Stakeholders should review the materials filed on the docket of the proceedings over the coming days for more information."

The news sparked the latest bout of selling in crypto which is back under $17,000 unable to stage even a modest bounce amid the relentless negative newsflow...

And the price FTX Token (FTT) is tumbling...