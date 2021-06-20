"Furious" Parents Slam NYC's "Woke" $57K Spence School After It Shows Video Calling White Women "Entitled" And "Annoying"

More and more, it seems like people have had enough with the critical race theory hoax.

Most recently, parents of students at New York City's $57,000 per year Spence School are pushing back after students at the all-girls school were shown a video that mocked "entitled" and "annoying" white women.

The Upper East Side school is now dealing with a letter-writing campaign by parents demanding the school take a 'step backward' from its woke agenda, according to The Daily Mail.

Video shown to the students was of Ziwe Fumudoh's Showtime show, Ziwe, where at one point the host says to a guest: "I believe that you are not concerned with how annoying white women can be."

“What percentage of white women do you hate? And there is a right answer,” the host said later in the video. At one point, the video showed the host satirically sitting down with four white women named Karen. The host also read aloud the lyrics to Cardi B song "Wet Ass P*ssy" in the video.

One upset mother, Gabriela Baron, told the NY Post: “We will have our day. This is becoming a culture war. I guess that’s what people want, instead of being truthful.”

Baron​​​

She called the video a “blatantly racist’’ video that “tarred and feathered’’ white women.

Another mother said that the school needs "a step backward to jump off the bandwagon of this rhetoric that has been going on, to sort of take a look at what you mean to do when you educate a young person."

“Showing a video like that is not education, that’s junk,’’ she said. “I didn’t realize that a Spence teacher would feel empowered to do something like that.”

Despite an apology from Spence's head of school, parents weren't satisfied. “Parents want to know what steps they’re going to take with this particular teacher and with the students that went through it. There should be outreach to the children,’’ one mother said.

"We take this seriously; it is never acceptable to ridicule anyone at any time," head of school Brodie Brizendine wrote to parents. "This video is not part of the Spence curriculum. Our teacher and the School acknowledge that sharing a satirical video that made fun of white women was a significant mistake. We are sorry for any harm this has caused to anyone in our community."

“We felt it wasn’t appropriate, that kind of beating up of the Western canon,’’ another woman told the NY Post. “I wish it were just isolated at Spence. We all know the ‘wokeness’ is so huge.’’

News anchor Megyn Kelly also pulled her daughter out of Spence earlier this year, citing the school's "hard left" leanings. About this incident, she Tweeted: "(Another) Spence parent pulls her kid after grossly racist episode attacking white women is forced on girls in class on last day of school. We just left this school bc of its growing far-left indoctrination. This is a place we've loved-breaks my heart they're doing this."