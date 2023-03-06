Futures Flat Ahead Of Event-Packed Week

After a torrid two-day rally which took place as bears failed to push futures below the key 3,900 level, which sent spoos not only above 4,000 but back over key resistance levels, and which lifted the Nasdaq 100 to its best day since early February, US index futures were muted on Monday as investors awaited the latest jobs data for clues on the strength of the domestic economy (we get ADP, JOLTS and NFP this week) and comments from Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 were little changed as of 7:45 am ET, after Chinese leaders set a lower-than-expected 5% economic growth goal, which implies Beijing is unlikely to deploy large-scale stimulus to shore up its economy as it emerges from Covid-era lockdowns. China's tepid forecast also hit European stocks and commodities; the Bloomberg Dollar spot index reversed from the day’s lows, and was trading near session highs pressuring G-10 currencies. Treasuries eked out small gains, mirroring moves in global bond markets. Oil, gold and Bitcoin fell.

Among notable movers in premarket trading, Apple advanced as Goldman Sachs analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating, saying the iPhone maker’s growing installed base of users underpins the “Apple-as-a-Service” opportunity. Tesla swung between gains and losses after the automaker slashed the starting price of its Model X and Model S electric cars in the US for the second time this year, according to the company’s website: Model S price cut to $89,990 from $94,990; Model S Plaid cut to $109,990 from $114,990; Model X cut to $99,990 from $109,990; Model X Plaid cut to $109,990 from $119,990. Here are some other notable premarket movers: