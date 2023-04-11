Futures Flat, Europe At 5 Week Highs, Bitcoin Over $30K

US equity futures held on to post-holiday gains as traders awaited tomorrow's inflation data for clues about whether the Fed's tightening cycle is done or if it will hike once more in May (currently market odds are 74% after Friday's strong jobs report) and also prepared for the start of the first-quarter earnings season when the big banks report on Friday. S&P 500 contracts were flat as of 7:40 a.m. ET, fading earlier gains after the underlying benchmark pulled off another late recovery on Monday as investors shrugged off fears of one more Fed rate hike in the wake of Friday’s strong US employment data. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2% after rising modestly earlier.

Overnight, China printed slowest annual CPI pace since Sept 2021. Also last night, Fed Pres Williams said he doesn’t worry if market view on rates is different than the Fed’s view and rejected arguments that rate hikes are to blame for banking sector turmoil. ECB member De Cos (historically leans dovish) said that the central bank’s baseline scenario would allow for further hikes. BOJ Governor Ueda held his inaugural press conference where he reiterated the need to maintain easy monetary policy.

European stocks rose to a 5 week high after reopening from a long holiday; Japanese equities also climbed after a Nikkei report that Warren Buffett plans to boost investments in Japan and on new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s dovish remarks on monetary policy; Japanese trading companies including Mitsubishi Corp. rose after Nikkei reported that Warren Buffett is weighing investment beyond his stakes in trading houses, which he recently increased. Treasury yields retreated across the curve, but rebounded from session lows. Oil dipped and gold climbed.

The most notable overnight move came in crypto where in a broad thrust late on Monday, bitcoin breached the key $30,000 level for the first time since June on Tuesday...

... adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the Fed will not only soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign, but will start rate cuts and - according to Apollo chief economist, Torsten Slok, who like us believes the CRE crash will send the economy into a tailspin - launch QE in 2024.

In premarket trading, Tilray Brands shares slumped as much as 9.9% after the cannabis producer reported net revenue for the third quarter that missed the average analyst estimate. The company also announced the acquisition of Hexo Corp. Analysts were positive about the deal, but cautioned that challenges remain for the cannabis industry. Hexo shares declined 21% in US premarket trading. Gold miner Newmont Corp. lost 2.3% after it sweetened its bid for Australia’s Newcrest Mining. Here are some of the biggest US movers today:

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks rose in US premarket trading on Tuesday as Bitcoin trades above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022, surging more than 80% this year. Riot Platforms (RIOT US) +4%, Marathon Digital (MARA US) +4.2%, MicroStrategy (MSTR US) +3.3% and Coinbase (COIN US) +2.9%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ US) shares slide 0.9% after the stock exchange operator was downgraded to equal-weight from overweight at Morgan Stanley, while the broker raised Virtu Financial (VIRT US) to equal weight from underweight, saying that it prefers more defensive and transactional exchanges due to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Akamai Technologies (AKAM US) stock gains 2.2% on low volumes after it was upgraded to overweight from neutral at Piper Sandler, with the broker saying that recent pullback in the cloud-computing company’s shares offers an opportunity to own a contrarian stock on prospect of a pullback in capex.

Adtran (ADTN US) falls 13% in premarket trading, set to hit its lowest level since December 2020, after the communications equipment company released preliminary 1Q results, and said revenue is expected to fall short of guidance due to customer inventory corrections.

While the S&P 500 has gained 7% year-to-date amid growing bets that the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign is coming to an end, dashing countless bearish hopes that stocks should trade far lower because a recession is looming, Wednesday’s CPI reading is seen as key for policy makers as they consider such a decision.

“It’s an important number, it’s really among the data which will determine whether the Fed pivots,” said Jean-François Robin, head of global market research at Natixis. “The big risk for markets would be for the data to crush that narrative and then tech and financial stocks would get a beating.”

A scenario where the Fed halts rate hikes in May, which markets had briefly entertained last month as fragility in banks raised recession fears, looks increasingly remote after Friday's unexpectedly strong jobs report. “The Fed has maintained its resolute inflation narrative despite banking sector stress, switching to liquidity tools to tackle the funding squeeze, and keeping its monetary policy toolkit intact,” Mizuho International Plc strategists including Evelyne Gomez-Liechti wrote in a note.

After May, though, markets are pricing in a pivot to easier policy. Tighter financial conditions following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank could pave the way. Investors predict rates will peak below 5%, with the Fed then cutting by roughly 50 basis points before end 2023.

Investors are also readying for an earnings season that some forecast could be the worst since the depths of the pandemic. Friday will provide a major test of sentiment when JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all report after weeks of market stress across the US banking sector following the failure of Silicon Vally Bank.

Meanwhile, cracks in 2023’s equity advance are appearing, as hedge funds and other speculators amass the deepest short position since November 2011 when the US sovereign credit rating was cut. In other words, another short squeeze is imminent.

“It remains a very tricky trading environment,” Chris Turner, a strategist at ING Bank wrote in a note to clients. “Experienced commentators are refusing to dismiss last month’s events as a one-off and instead prefer to see bank failures as a harbinger of forthcoming stress in the global financial system.”

European stocks returned from the Easter holiday on the front foot and risen to their best level in five weeks. The Stoxx 600 is up 0.6% with miners, autos and retailers the best performing sectors. Here are some of the biggest movers on Tuesday:

HelloFresh shares rise as much as 7.3% as JPMorgan double- upgrades the meal-kit delivery firm to overweight from underweight, seeing the right combination of attractions to turn positive.

Nordic Semiconductor shares fall as much as 6.1% after DNB Markets cut its price target on the chipmaker, citing several headwinds on both supply and demand sides.

UBS shares climb as much as 2.1%, most since March 30, as JPMorgan says the Swiss bank’s “transformative deal” to take over Credit Suisse will create a wealth management “powerhouse.”

Soitec shares climb along with other European chip stocks on Tuesday, rising as much as 6%. The wafer maker’s cautious targets for fiscal 2024 and its reduction to FY26 revenue outlook were broadly anticipated, with the weakness in the smartphone market a “well-known” culprit, according to Jefferies.

Accor shares gain as much as 3.5% after the company is raised to overweight from equal-weight at Morgan Stanley on upside from its exposure to the luxury and lifestyle segment of the hotel sector.

ASR Nederland shares rise as much as 6.6%, the most since October, as UBS double-upgrades the Dutch insurer to buy from sell and Citi lifts its rating to buy from neutral.

Spirax-Sarco shares decline as much as 3% as UBS cuts its rating on the UK steam management and pumps manufacturer to neutral from buy on a weaker risk-reward.

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks rose, on track for a third day of gains, amid a report Warren Buffett plans to boost investment in Japan while the Bank of Korea kept interest rates on hold. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.1%, with Alibaba Group and South Korea’s LG Chem among the biggest contributors. Japanese stocks gained after the Nikkei reported Buffett is weighing investment beyond his stakes in trading houses, which he recently increased. “Clearly, this news is having a significant impact on stock prices,” said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management Co Ltd. “This may encourage foreign investors to invest in Japanese stocks, especially in value stocks.”

South Korean shares advanced as the central bank held policy, though it said it intends to remain in “restrictive” territory to combat inflation. Australian equities were also among the biggest regional gainers as data showed strong consumer confidence and business sentiment. Benchmarks edged higher in Hong Kong while Chinese stocks slipped as weak China inflation data suggested more monetary or fiscal stimulus may be needed. Investors will be watching US inflation data later this week for further signals on the Federal Reserve’s policy. The Fed isn’t “close to being done,” Catherine Yeung, an investment director at Fidelity International, told Bloomberg Television. While the US equity market has “basically traded sideways” the past ten months, Chinese and Asian equity markets are “looking a lot more appealing,” she added.

Stocks in India rose as forecast of a normal monsoon later this year eased concerns over growth, while a risk-on mood in Asian equities also boosted sentiment. Key stock gauges extended their winning run to the seventh session, the longest gaining streak this year, helping them rebound about 5% from their March lows. “While bond yields are still more attractive, the correction in Indian listed equities seems overdone,” Rajesh Cheruvu, managing director and chief investment officer, LGT Wealth said in a note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 60,157.72 in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.6% to 17,722.30. Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the most to the Sensex’s gain, increasing 5% as analysts expect the stock’s weighting in MSCI indexes to rise. TCS was among the biggest losers ahead of the technology major’s fourth quarter earnings announcement on Wednesday. Out of 30 stocks in the index, 21 rose and nine fell.

Japanese equities climbed amid a report that Warren Buffett plans to boost investments in Japan and on new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s dovish remarks on monetary policy. The Topix Index rose 0.8% to 1,991.85 as of market close Tokyo time, while the Nikkei advanced 1% to 27,923.37. Sony Group Corp. contributed the most to the Topix Index gain, increasing 1.5%. Out of 2,158 stocks in the index, 1,610 rose and 438 fell, while 110 were unchanged. Japanese trading companies including Mitsubishi Corp. rose after Nikkei reported that Warren Buffett is weighing investment beyond his stakes in trading houses, which he recently increased. Meanwhile, Ueda said yield curve control and negative interest rates are appropriate amid the current economy. Buffett’s investment “had a moderately positive effect in the intermediate to long term regarding foreign perceptions of Japan’s market,” said John Vail, Chief Global Strategist at Nikko Asset Management. “It also supports domestic optimism, too.”

Australian stocks rose to a 3 month high; the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.3% to 7,309.90, boosted by miners and banks to cap its best session since Jan. 4. The advance came as Asian equities and European stock futures gained following a late recovery in post-holiday trading on Wall Street. Read: Stocks Climb Amid Buoyant Sentiment; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap Australia’s consumer confidence surged and business sentiment showed ongoing resilience after the country’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the first time in its almost yearlong tightening cycle. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed at 11,873.58. Meanwhile, house sales fell to a record low in the three months through December as interest-rate hikes and plunging property prices pushed buyers to the sidelines

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 0.3% with the euro and pound both rising ~0.5% versus the greenback; the Norwegian krone is the only G-10 currency that trades in the red versus the dollar, meeting a fresh round of selling from early New York flows. USD/NOK up by 0.7% to 10.6037, highest since March 21; EUR/NOK rallies 1.3% to 11.5748, a level last seen in April 2020, Real money demand sends EUR/NOK higher, while the common currency also hits fresh cycle highs versus the kiwi and the Aussie.

In rates, treasuries gained with 10-year yields falling 2bps to 3.40%, inside Monday’s selloff ranges. Most yields slid to session lows during the London morning as bund and gilt yields pared their moves; however they have since erased much of the move. Yields rose when trading resumed after a four-day weekend following Friday's strong jobs report. US yields are lower by 2bp-3bps, led by the 3Y despite auction of that tenor ahead at 1pm New York time — the first of three Treasury coupon sales this week; the 10Y yield was down 2bps to 3.40% after earlier dipping to 3.38%. Treasury yields reached their highest levels in several days Monday as Fed swaps priced in higher odds of a 25bp May rate hike; little changed at around 75%. IG credit issuance slate includes only Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $benchmark so far; four high-grade offerings totaling about $2b were priced Monday. German 10-year yields have risen 6bps while the UK equivalent adds 7bps as they react to Friday’s US jobs data for the first time.

In commodities, oil extended Monday’s loss, with West Texas Intermediate dipping back below $80 a barrel after briefly crossing it. Gold was slightly higher and near $2,000 an ounce.

As noted above, Bitcoin surpassed the $30k mark, rising as high as $30,430 intraday high before paring modestly back towards the figure.

Looking to the day ahead, the event calendars is light, with just the NFIB small business confidence (90.1, exp. 89.8, Last 90.9) on deck, however things pick up tomorrow when the March CPI report and minutes of the Fed’s March policy meeting are ahead as well as auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds over the next two days.

Market Snapshot

S&P 500 futures up 0.1% to 4,139

STOXX Europe 600 up 0.6% to 461.64

MXAP up 0.9% to 162.31

MXAPJ up 0.7% to 526.21

Nikkei up 1.0% to 27,923.37

Topix up 0.8% to 1,991.85

Hang Seng Index up 0.8% to 20,485.24

Shanghai Composite little changed at 3,313.57

Sensex up 0.5% to 60,161.08

Australia S&P/ASX 200 up 1.3% to 7,309.89

Kospi up 1.4% to 2,547.86

German 10Y yield little changed at 2.24%

Euro up 0.5% to $1.0917

Brent Futures up 0.6% to $84.66/bbl

Gold spot up 0.7% to $2,005.09

US Dollar Index down 0.50% to 102.07

Top Overnight News

China’s CPI for March undershot the Street at +0.7% (vs. the St +1% and down from +1% in Feb) while the PPI slumped to -2.5% (inline with the St and down from -1.4% in Feb) as the country remains one of the world’s biggest sources of disinflation. WSJ

Chinese provinces plan to boost spending on major construction projects by almost a fifth this year as Beijing continues to rely on infrastructure to spur an economy being hindered by consumers still bruised from years of pandemic restrictions. About two thirds of China’s regions have announced spending plans for major projects such as transport infrastructure, energy generation and industrial parks this year, adding up to more than 12.2 trillion yuan ($1.8 trillion). That’s an increase of 17% compared to last year. BBG

Alibaba entered the ChatGPT fray. The firm will integrate its new AI model into its Slack-like office chat software and smart speakers. Meanwhile, China plans to mandate security reviews for ChatGPT-like bots before they can operate. The US opened an inquiry into how regulators and firms can ensure systems are trustworthy, legal and ethical. BBG

Warren Buffett likes Japan. Shares of the country's major trading houses jumped after Buffett told the Nikkei he's raised his holdings in them and wants to increase his exposure to Japanese stocks. Berkshire kicked off a yen bond sale that may price this week, a person familiar said. Nikkei

Alecta CEO Magnus Billing was forced to step down after Sweden's biggest pension fund became one of the largest overseas casualties of the SVB meltdown. And the Swiss government is being grilled in parliament on UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse. Lawmakers can do little to derail the deal, but they'll probably try to push for an overhaul of too-big-to-fail rules and pursue legal action against CS management. BBG

NY Fed chief John Williams played down the significance of market expectations "well off into the future" when it comes to policy decisions. Investors bet the Fed will increase by 25 bps in May, but cut later this year — which officials don't see, according to their forecasts. Williams also said he didn't think aggressive hikes precipitated financial strains highlighted by recent banking failures. BBG

Yellen to tell international financial officials at this week’s IMF-World Bank spring meetings that the US banking system is on solid ground (she will hold a press conf. at 11:30amET Today). Politico

Money supply growth is collapsing in the UK, eurozone and US, and they read that as a warning of recession and deflation. Central bankers have raised interest rates too far and, if the so-called monetarists are proved right again, they say there should be a “clear out” of officials. BBG

Fed officials will get an early copy of the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey at their 5/2-3 meeting with the results acting as one input into their policy decision (the survey will be released publicly the following week). RTRS

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks traded mostly higher following the recovery seen on Wall Street and as some major markets returned from the long weekend. ASX 200 saw its first session of the week propped up by mining names after Newmont upped its offer for Newcrest Mining. Nikkei 225 reclaimed 28k+ status with the index underpinned by the recent Yen weakness. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp were mixed with Hong Kong playing catch-up, whilst the latter overlooked cooling inflation data and traded subdued throughout the session amid heightened tensions over Taiwan.

Top Asian News

China could make cash injections via MLF at an unchanged rate, according to China Daily.

PBoC said some Chinese banks cut deposit rates in April as part of normal interest rate self-discipline mechanism, according to Bloomberg.

PBoC injected CNY 5bln via 7-day reverse repos with the rate at 2.00% for a CNY 3bln net injection.

BoK maintained its base rate at 3.50%, as expected. BoK Governor Rhee said the decision was unanimous, and five board members wanted to keep the door open for one more possible rate hike. He said several board members see the need to give a warning against an early rate cut expectations, and added the BoK does not target an FX level, according to Reuters. BoK said economic growth is seen slower than previously expected, inflation to slow to 3% range after Q2 - in line with prior expectations, and the tightening stance to remain in place for a considerable period.

Australian Treasurer Chalmers says global economic conditions are getting worse, according to Bloomberg.

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki said specific monetary policy is up to the BoJ to decide, according to Reuters.

Japan's Labour Confederation Chief does not think a one-off wage hike for the year is adequate, and will seek further increases next year and the year after.

Warren Buffet said he intends to add more investments in Japanese stocks, according to Nikkei.

European bourses are mostly in the green, Euro Stoxx 50 +0.7%, continuing the positive APAC handover on their return to the market with newsflow otherwise limited. Sectors are similar and feature outperformance in Basic Resources while Food, Beverage and Tobacco names lag. Stateside, futures are steady with a slight positive bias, ES +0.3%, with action elsewhere playing catch-up to the late-Monday US upside. China Vehicle sales (Mar): 9.7% YY (prev. 13.5% in February), via Industry Association; NEVs +34.8% YY

Top European News

UK PM Sunak plans on calling for general elections in the autumn of 2024, according to The Telegraph; Sunak’s Conservatives Are Gaining Ground on Labour, Poll Shows

British Households Cut Luxuries and Dining Out After Prices Jump

BP Expands UK Carbon Capture Bet With Harbour Energy Deal

IPO Pipeline Gets Fillip From Investment Firm: The London Rush

Italy upgrades 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1% (prev. 0.6% set in Nov) but downgrades 2024 forecast to 1.4% (prev. 1.9%), according to government officials cited by Reuters.

FX

Dollar loses post-payrolls momentum to the benefit of major peers, as DXY drifts down towards 102.000 from just over 102.500.

Franc probes 0.9050 after defending 0.9100, Euro probes 1.0900, Sterling back on the 1.2400 handle and Yen eyes 133.00 following breaches of the 100 and 50 DMAs.

Aussie outperforms down under on the back of encouraging improvements in business and consumer confidence alongside a resolution on WTO disputes with China.

PBoC sets USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8882 vs exp. 6.8884 (prev. 6.8764)

HKMA bought HKD 3.81bln after the currency reached the weak end of the trading band, according to Reuters.

Russian President Putin to discuss the "situation on currency market" with CBR's Nabiullina and Fin Min Siluanov later on Tuesday. Follows the CBR saying the share of USD and EUR deposits in Russian banks are still high and significantly higher than CNY; FX deposits abroad exceeded FX deposits in Russia in 2022.

Fixed Income

EGBs remain pressured, in catch-up to the post-NFP hawkish trade, but have bounced markedly off initial lows with USTs positive throughout but directionally in-fitting.

Specifically, Bunds retested the overnight Eurex peak after initially dipping to a 136.12 trough while more recently Gilts climbed to a 103.83 high before easing off best.

Stateside, action has been more contained with USTs in a circa. 10 tick range and the yield curve under modest but broad-based pressure with the docket thin until Fed speak/3yr supply.

Commodities

Crude benchmarks retain an underlying positive bias from the supportive APAC tone, with fresh developments and price action since limited amid a thin docket for the session

Currently, WTI and Brent have been back above USD 80/bbl and USD 85/bbl respectively at best, albeit the latter has slipped incrementally back below the figure.

Spot gold is firmer and holding just above the USD 2k/oz mark around USD 10/oz above the 10-DMA at USD 1991/oz while base metals also derive support from the improving tone between Australia and China.

Geopolitics

Taiwan Defence Ministry said as of late Tuesday morning, they have spotted 26 Chinese military planes and nine Chinese ships around Taiwan, according to Reuters.

Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia, according to a leaked US document cited by the Washington Post. Egypt's president in February planned to produce 40,000 rockets for Russia and instructed officials to keep production & shipment secret "to avoid problems with the West".

North Korea does not respond to the inter-Korean liaison office for a fifth straight day, according to Yonhap.

US, Japan, and South Korea to discuss North Korea in defence talks on April 14th, according to Bloomberg.

Australia is to suspend its WTO dispute against China on barley after reaching an agreement with China for the resolution of the dispute; China agreed to undertake a review of duties imposed on Australian barley, according to Reuters. Subsequently, China's Foreign Ministry says it is willing to work with Australia to return relations to the right track.

Brazilian President Lula said he is going to invite Chinese President Xi to Brazil, according to Reuters.

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki said they are to hold the G7 meeting on April 12th and will discuss the economy, supply chain, and the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters.

US Event Calendar

06:00: March SMALL BUSINESS OPTIMISM, 90.1, est. 89.8, prior 90.9

Central Bank Speakers

13:30: Fed’s Goolsbee Speaks at Economic Club of Chicago

18:00: Fed’s Harker Discusses the Economic Outlook

19:30: Fed’s Kashkari Speaks in Town-Hall Event

DB's Henry Allen concludes the overnight wrap

Welcome back and hope you all enjoyed the long weekend. Most European markets have been closed over the last couple of sessions, but there’s been a bit more trading in the US, where last week’s risk-off tone moderated somewhat. Indeed, the S&P 500 traded lower for the majority of yesterday’s session before recovering to close up +0.10%, and both Asian equities and US equity futures have seen further gains this morning. In the meantime US Treasuries sold off, with the 10yr yield up by another +2.6bps yesterday to 3.417%, which comes on the heels of an +8.6bps increase last Friday.

In many respects it's been a fairly quiet period since our last edition, but one of the biggest stories was last Friday’s US jobs report, which showed another decent gain in nonfarm payrolls of +236k in March (vs. +230k expected). Furthermore, the unemployment rate fell back a tenth to 3.5% (vs. 3.6% expected) and the participation rate hit a post-Covid high of 62.6% (vs. 62.5% expected), so there was plenty of good news to digest.

With another strong jobs report in hand, investors have responded by dialling up the probability of another Fed rate hike at the next meeting. That’s now only three weeks from tomorrow, and since the jobs report, the odds of another 25bp hike have risen from a near-even 53% to a stronger 71% this morning. In addition, futures further out the curve are pricing in their most hawkish rate path for the Fed since the SVB collapse, with the year-end rate priced at 4.40% by yesterday’s close. That’s the highest it’s been in a month, even if it’s still over a full point beneath its pre-SVB level of 5.56%.

This sense that we might get a more hawkish Fed was bolstered by the New York Fed’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations which came out yesterday. That showed inflation expectations rising in March at both the 1yr and 3yr horizons for the first time in 5 months. For instance, the 1yr expectation was up half a point to 4.7%, and the 3yr expectation rose a tenth to 2.8%. Nevertheless, there were some more dovish details in report, including that the share of households saying it was harder to obtain credit than a year ago rose to 58.2%, the highest since the survey began a decade ago.

Speaking of more dovish signals, the jobs report did actually contain several indicators pointing to a cooling labour market, even if the market’s main focus was on how it made a May hike more likely. For instance, the monthly gain in nonfarm payrolls of +236k was actually the slowest since December 2020. On top of that, average hourly earnings were up by +0.3% on a monthly basis, which took the annual change down to its lowest since June 2021, at +4.2% (vs. +4.3% expected). Another detail that caught our eye was the decline in the temporary help services category, which has historically been a leading indicator in previous cycles. That category has now seen a decline in payrolls of -4.1% relative to a year earlier, and whilst the data only goes back to 1990, on every occasion they’ve fallen by that much before, the US has either been in or near a recession.

This morning in Asia, equities are mostly positive following lower trading volumes in the region over the last couple of sessions. Currently, the KOSPI (+1.38%) is leading gains in the region, which follows the Bank of Korea’s decision to maintain interest rates at 3.5% as expected. And the Nikkei (+1.34%), the S&P/ASX 200 (+1.31%) and the Hang Seng (+0.07%) have all seen gains as well. By contrast, the CSI 300 (-0.25%) and the Shanghai Composite (-0.35%) both losing ground. That comes on the back of China’s March inflation data showing CPI fell to an 18-month low of +0.7% (vs. +1.0% expected). Looking forward, US equity futures are pointing a bit higher, with those on the S&P 500 up +0.11%, whilst Bitcoin has just surpassed the $30,000 mark for the first time since last June.

Staying on Asia, yesterday also brought a noticeable weakening in the Japanese Yen, which fell -1.08% against the US Dollar. That followed a press conference from new BoJ Governor Ueda, who said that “given the current economic, price and financial conditions, I think it’s appropriate to keep up the current yield curve control”. That was a more dovish tone than had been expected by some, since there had been anticipation that Ueda might seek to move away from the yield curve control policies of his predecessor.

Looking forward to this week now, the focus will likely remain on the Fed’s next decision, since tomorrow sees the release of the US CPI report for March. The February release showed that inflation was still running reasonably fast, with core CPI at a 5-month high of +0.45%, and this time around our US economists expect core inflation to come off a bit to +0.39%, although that would still leave the year-on-year change up a tenth at +5.6%. For headline inflation, they see a lower rate of +0.24%, taking the year-on-year rate down to +5.2%. Remember this month that there’ll be unusually large base effects at play, since the March 2022 surge in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be dropping out of the annual comparisons.

Speaking of the Fed, we should get another window into their thinking from the release of the FOMC minutes for March tomorrow. That meeting took place shortly after the market turmoil, which created some doubt as to whether they would proceed with a rate hike at all. Indeed, it was reported by Nick Timiraos in the Wall Street Journal that it was “their closest call” in years and that the decision was only made to proceed with a hike two days beforehand. So it’ll be interesting to see their thoughts on how far they should keep hiking rates. Otherwise, this week’s main central bank policy decision comes from the Bank of Canada tomorrow. They announced a pause in rate hikes at their January meeting, so investors are expecting that rates will remain unchanged.

Elsewhere this week, global policymakers will be gathering in Washington for the IMF/World Bank spring meetings. As part of that, the IMF will be releasing their latest economic forecasts later today, and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will also be meeting this week. Plenty of officials will be speaking publicly whilst there as well, including BoE Governor Bailey and Bundesbank President Nagel.

Finally, the other important thing to watch out for will be the start of earnings season. Several US financials will be kicking things off on Friday, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and BlackRock. US banks have already had a very weak start to the year given the market turmoil, with the KBW Banks Index now down by -19.60% on a YTD basis.