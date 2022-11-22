Futures Reverse Losses, Hit Session HIghs Alongside Oil Despite China Covid Curbs

After trading in the red for much of the overnight session, US futures inched higher shortly after the European open after a volatile session in Asia marked by rising Covid cases in China, while a Fed president turned dovish and showed openness to slowing the path of rate hikes. Futures on the S&P 500 traded near session highs, up 0.4% to 3,972 by 8:00 a.m. in New York, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.1% after struggling for direction.

Stocks in Hong Kong and Mainland China slipped as China’s daily virus infections climbed to near the highest on record, although a bounce in Japanese stocks pushed overall Asian markets higher. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index rose, led by energy shares. The dollar weakened against all major currencies and Treasury yields declined. Crude oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia pushed back against reports of a potential OPEC+ production increase. Bitcoin's gradual, methodic slide continued interrupted by occasional bouts of ungradual, unmethodic panic liquidations.

In premarket trading, Zoom Video dropped after the firm reported its slowest quarterly sales growth on record and trimmed full-year revenue forecasts. Chinese stocks listed in US fell after a ramp-up in Covid restrictions to curb a spike in virus cases across China. Pinduoduo -2.4%, Trip.com -0.6%, Bilibili -2.8%, Nio -2.5%, Li Auto -3.9%. Here are some other notable premarket movers:

Blackstone shares fall 2.5% in US premarket trading as Credit Suisse cut its rating to underperform from neutral and said that it is awaiting a better entry point for US alternative asset manager stocks.

Alibaba shares pare losses in US premarket trading after Reuters reported that Chinese authorities are set to hand down a fine of over $1 billion for Jack Ma’s Ant Group, an event market watchers see as an end to Beijing’s prolonged investigation into the fintech firm and a first step to restarting its IPO.

GameStop shares swing between slight gains and losses in US premarket trading, following a Bloomberg report that billionaire investor Carl Icahn was said to hold a large short position in the video-game retailer.

Dell Technologies stock slipped 2% in postmarket trading on Monday as the computer company’s revenue forecasts for the current quarter missed estimates, as economic uncertainty begins to affect information technology customers.

Keep an eye on Amazon.com after its price target was cut at Piper Sandler as AWS revenue decelerates along with an industry-wide slowdown at major cloud computing firms. The brokerage notes, however, that while “industry growth ticks down, AWS leadership remains.”

Watch Activision Blizzard as Baird raised the recommendation on the stock to outperform from neutral, while downgrading Airbnb, Carvana and Vroom all to neutral since these companies are exposed to pullbacks in discretionary “high ticket” purchases.

Keep an eye on software stocks, including Workday and Coupa Software as Morgan Stanley cuts price targets across the sector, with analyst saying that consensus estimates for 2023 are likely too high while customer IT budgets are set to be reduced.

"Market sentiment remains toneless for the second trading day of the week as most investors are still struggling to assess the short- to mid-term outlook for risky assets," said Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades. “Despite the market starting to price in a potential slowing in rate hikes, some Fed officials have moved to temper these anticipations by reiterating their will to tackle inflation, and that this goal was far from being achieved.”

Fed officials continued to highlight the need to curb inflation but hinted that a slower pace of hikes could be possible. On Monday, San Fran Fed President Mary Daly said officials need to be mindful of the lags with which monetary policy works, while repeating that she sees interest rates rising to at least 5%. Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she has no problem with slowing down the central bank’s rapid rate increases when officials meet next month.

“Markets get jittery whenever the Federal Reserve is due to speak or issue important information,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “With the central bank set to publish the minutes from its November meeting tomorrow, equity investors need to brace themselves for the Fed to say it is likely to keep raising rates to tame inflation, even though October’s consumer prices figure was below expectations.”

After this quarter’s 10% rally in the S&P 500, Goldman strategists expressed skepticism about US stocks returns next year, setting a 4000 points target for the benchmark by Dec. 2023 as earnings growth stalls. “Zero earnings growth will match zero appreciation in the S&P 500,” strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note on Tuesday. Then again, the same David Kostin said excatly one year ago that the S&P would close 2022 at 5,100 so expect him to be dead wrong again.

In Europe, Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.2%, with energy stocks the best-performing sector as crude advanced after Saudi Arabia denied report of discussion about OPEC+ oil-output hike. BP rose 5.3% and Repsol was 6% higher after both stocks got analyst upgrades. Hong Kong stocks slid as China’s daily virus infections climbed to near the highest on record. Covid-control restrictions now affect a fifth of China’s economy. Still, the eventual easing by China of its curbs to counter the virus are likely to mean that European profits will hold up relatively well because of the benefits to luxury and mining companies, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. Here are some of the notable European movers:

AO World shares jumped as much as 17%, to the highest since early July, after the online appliances retailer raised its FY adjusted Ebitda forecast.

Verbund rose as much as 8.2% after Stifel upgraded the utility company to buy from hold, saying conditions of Austria’s price cap are “much better” than had been anticipated.

Allfunds shares fell as much as 11% after a discounted share offering by holders LHC3 and BNP Paribas in the mutual-fund distributor.

Shares in digital price-tag maker SES- imagotag fell as much as 6%, before paring the drop, after majority shareholder BOE Smart Retail offered 1.5 million shares at a 7.3% discount to the last close.

ThyssenKrupp declined as much as 5.9% after holder Cevian offered ~23.4m shares via UBS with price guidance of €5.15 apiece, representing a 4.7% discount to last close.

Vodafone shares fell as much as 3.4% after the telecoms group was double-downgraded to underperform from outperform at Credit Suisse, which cited a growing risk to the dividend and elevated costs weighing on its outlook.

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks advanced as the yen’s recent weakness boosted Japanese exporters, offsetting losses in Chinese tech shares. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained as much as 0.7%, with Japanese firms Toyota, Sony and Mitsubishi helping lift the gauge along with Taiwan’s TSMC. Up more than 10% this month, the MSCI Asian stock benchmark has outperformed its US or European peers in November thanks to China’s rally. Among sectors, energy and industrials advanced the most, while communication services and consumer discretionary shares edged lower. Chinese stocks in Hong Kong fell for another day, as a worsening outbreak on the mainland raised doubts as to whether authorities can hold on to their softer Covid Zero stance. A rally this month fueled by reopening hopes has now come to a halt as investors come to terms with China’s Covid reality. “As we’ve seen in the Covid issues in China, it’s going to be stop-go sort of news flow in terms of the lockdowns et cetera and that’s going to add volatility to markets,” Lorraine Tan, director of equity research at Morningstar, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Japan equities climbed as the yen’s retreat over the past four days supported exporters’ shares in the face of concerns over China’s Covid Zero policy and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. The Topix rose 1.1% to 1,994.75 as of the market close in Tokyo, while the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6% to 28,115.74. Toyota Motor contributed the most to the Topix’s gain, increasing 2.3%. Out of 2,165 stocks in the index, 1,737 rose and 366 fell, while 62 were unchanged. “There is an impression that the market will be quiet with no major selloffs ahead of the Japanese and US holidays,” said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities. “In some aspects, it is difficult for the stock market to fall as investors find it hard to make a move.”

Stocks in Malaysia fell for a second day after Saturday’s election produced the country’s first-ever hung parliament. Australia’s equity benchmark rose to a five-month high buoyed by miners.The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to close at 7,181.30, its highest since June 6, driven by a rebound in mining and energy shares. In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,420.42. New Zealand’s central bank is poised to raise interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Wednesday, accelerating its monetary tightening to get inflation under control. Elsewhere, markets were mixed with moderate gains or losses.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell as the greenback fell against all of its Group-of-10 peers. Risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies and the Norwegian krone were the top performers. CFTC data showed that speculative and institutional traders turned their back to the dollar yet again last week as the currency stayed under pressure. At the same time, one-month risk reversals in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rallied in favor of the topside.

The euro rose versus the greenback but underperformed most of its major peers. Bunds slipped and Italian bonds inched lower.

The pound rose against a broadly weaker dollar and was steady against the euro. Data showed UK government borrowing grew less than forecast in October, ahead of a testimony in Parliament by officials from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The yen rose for the first time in five days after remarks from some Federal Reserve officials solidified bets for smaller US rate hikes. Japan’s yield curve steepened a tad ahead of a local holiday. One-week risk reversals in dollar-yen traded earlier at 24 basis points in favor of the Japanese currency, which marked the least bearish sentiment for the greenback in more than a month.

In rates, Treasuries ground higher leaving yields near session lows into the early US session with 10-year at around 3.79%. Bunds and gilts both lag Treasuries, trading slightly cheaper over early London session. US session focus is on Fed speakers and conclusion of this week’s auctions with a 7-year sale at 1pm. Treasury 10-year yields outperforming bunds and gilts by ~5bp on the day. Long-end of the Treasuries curve underperforms, steepening 10s30s spread by 2.5bp on the day. This week’s auctions conclude with $35b 7-year note sale at 1pm, follows Monday’s double auction of 2- and 5-year notes.

In commodities, it has been a contained session for the crude complex after yesterday’s WSJ fake news-prompted rollercoaster, with benchmarks higher by around 1% amid further pushback to the production increase report. Kuwait Oil Minister has pushed back against reports of any discussions over OPEC+ raising production at its next meeting, according to the State news agency; Iraq's SOMO says no discussions have taken place over an increase at the next OPEC meeting. China has reportedly paused the purchase of some Russian oil, awaiting details of the price cap to see if it provides a better price. Spot gold and silver are firmer, with the yellow metal at session highs just below the USD 1750/oz mark as risk sentiment struggles to find firm direction and the USD continues to pullback. For reference, the current spot gold peak of USD 1748/oz is shy of the 10-DMA at USD 1755/oz and still some way from the 200-DMA at USD 1801/oz.

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed, with investors braced for more ructions as further digital-asset sector bankruptcies loom following the demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire.

Looking to the day ahead now, and central bank speakers include the Fed’s Mester, George and Bullard, along with the ECB’s Holzmann, Rehn and Nagel. Data releases include Euro Area consumer confidence for November, as well as the US Richmond Fed manufacturing index for November. Lastly, the OECD will be releasing their Economic Outlook.

Top Overnight News from Bloomberg

More than six years after voting to leave the EU, the UK is facing a prolonged recession, a deep cost-of-living crisis and a shortage of workers. Last week’s Autumn Statement heralded years of higher taxes and cuts to public spending

The ECB needs to maintain the pace of rate increases at its next meeting on Dec. 15 to demonstrate policy makers are “serious” about taming inflation, Financial Times reports, citing an interview with Robert Holzmann, governor of the National Bank of Austria and member of the ECB’s governing council

Germany will introduce a cap on gas and electricity prices for companies and households as Europe’s largest economy seeks to contain the fallout from Russia’s moves to slash energy supplies. Large parts of German industry will no longer be able to avoid production cuts if companies need to further reduce natural gas consumption, according to a survey

Italy has signed off on a €35 billion ($36 billion) budget law for next year which will raise a windfall tax on energy companies in order to expand aid to families and businesses hit by higher prices

Spain announced a series of steps to shield mortgage-holders on lower incomes from rising costs, stepping up efforts to cushion the economic blow from high inflation and surging interest rates

The premium investors pay for German two-year bonds over equivalent swaps has dropped to levels last seen in July in recent days, down more than 40 basis points from a record high in September. It comes after the German finance agency and the European Central Bank took steps to increase the supply of debt available to borrow in repo markets

An FTX Group bankruptcy filing showed that the fallen cryptocurrency exchange and a number of affiliates had a combined cash balance of $1.24 billion

A new currency trading algorithm developed by a Dutch fund threatens to wrest away millions of euros of fees from investment banks if it gains traction in the pension industry

China’s overnight repo rate plunged to its lowest level in nearly two years, an indication that a liquidity squeeze seen last week has eased following measures by the central bank

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Nesquawk

Asia-Pac stocks were mostly positive as the regional bourses attempted to recover from the recent China COVID woes but with price action contained amid quiet newsflow and a lack of fresh macro drivers. ASX 200 was positive amid strength in the commodity-related sectors in which energy led the advances after oil prices rebounded following Saudi’s denial that it was considering a production increase. Nikkei 225 higher and reclaimed the 28,000 level with early outperformance in Shionogi after its COVID-19 therapeutic drug was presumed effective by Japan’s PMDA. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp traded mixed with Hong Kong pressured by weakness in the tech sector, while losses in the mainland were reversed after the latest policy support pledges by China including measures to sustain the recovery momentum of the industrial economy and with the PBoC to release CNY 200bln worth of loan support for commercial banks to ensure near-term delivery of homes.

Top Asian News

US Defence Secretary Austin met with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Cambodia, according to a US official cited by Reuters. US Defence Secretary Austin discussed the need for dialogue on reducing risk and improving communication with his Chinese counterpart, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. Furthermore, Austin raised concern about increasingly dangerous behaviour by Chinese aircraft which increases the risk of an accident and he reiterated that the US remains committed to the longstanding Once China Policy.

Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman said the main reason for the current situation faced by China and the US is because the US made the wrong strategic judgement. In relevant news, Global Times' Hu Xijin tweeted that the meeting between the two defence ministers must be supported and that no matter how many frictions, China and the US cannot fight militarily which is the bottom line and the two sides’ due responsibility to the world.

EU is poised to renew sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in Xinjiang for an additional year, according to SCMP.

RBA's Lowe say the Bank is not on a pre-set path and could return to 50bps increase or keep rates unchanged for a time. The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead. Understand that many people are finding the rise in interest rates difficult. It is necessary, though, to ensure that the current period of higher inflation is only temporary.

Beijing City reports 634 (prev. 274) COVID infections on November 22nd as of 3pm, according to a health official, via Reuters. Subsequently, Beijing will tighten COVID testing requirements as of November 24th, according to an official; COVID tests within 48 hours will be required to enter public venues.

European bourses are modestly firmer, Euro Stoxx 50 +0.2%, though fresh developments have been limited and the upside itself is tentative at best. Sectors are mixed with the likes of Energy outperforming after yesterday's noted pressure, no overarching bias present in the European morning. Stateside, US futures are near the unchanged mark but have, similar to European peers, been modestly firmer/softer throughout the morning, ES +0.1%. Samsung Electronics (005930 KS) is to jointly develop 3nm chips with five-six fabless clients for large quantity supply as soon as 2023, via Korea Economic Daily citing sources.

Top European News

ECB's Centeno sees conditions for rate hikes to be less than 75bps in December and said they "really have to reverse" the trend of rising inflation to have greater visibility on monetary policy, according to Bloomberg.

ECB's Holzmann said he supports a 75bps hike in December and noted there are no signs that price pressures are easing, according to FT.

ECB's Rehn says they will probably hike rates again, pace depends on how the economy develops.

ECB's Nagel says a 50bp rate hike is "strong", rates are still "relatively far" from restrictive territory, via Reuters; calls for commencing a gradual APP unwind in Q1-2023.

Italy approved a EUR 35bln budget law for next year which plans to increase an energy windfall tax, according to Bloomberg.

FX

Dollar loses recovery momentum as risk appetite picks up, DXY drifts between 107.810-300 bounds and retests a Fib retracement level just over 107.500

Kiwi rebounds to top 0.6150 vs Buck irrespective of worrying NZ trade data, as RBNZ looms amidst expectations of a larger 75bp hike in the OCR

Aussie recovers alongside Yuan and amidst comments from RBA Governor Lowe reaffirming guidance for further tightening, AUD/USD eyes 0.6650 from around 0.6600 at the low

Loonie regains poise in tandem with oil and probes 1.3400 against its US rival pre-Canadian data and remarks from BoC's Rogers

Yen, Franc, Euro and Pound all take advantage of Greenback fade plus yield convergence to Treasuries as USD/JPY reverses from 142.00+ and USD/CHF from almost 0.9600, while EUR/USD eyes 1.0300 and Cable 1.1900 vs sub-1.0250 and 1.0825.

Fixed Income

Rangebound trade for core fixed income, though intraday boundaries have extended on both sides throughout the European morning as the complex struggles for firm direction.

Bund unreactive to a well-received Bobl auction while USTs are a handful of ticks firmer ahead of the week's last US auction, with volumes currently fairly light.

Note, final orders for the UK's 0.125% 2073 Gilt I/L exceed GBP 16.8bln, according to a bookrunner, with pricing set 20bp below the 2068 comparable.

Commodities

Comparably contained session for the crude complex after yesterday’s pronounced OPEC+ related price action; benchmarks currently firmer by around 0.5% amid further pushback to the production increase report.

White House Press Secretary said President Biden is committed to further lowering gasoline prices.

Kuwait Oil Minister has pushed back against reports of any discussions over OPEC+ raising production at its next meeting, according to the State news agency; Iraq's SOMO says no discussions have taken place over an increase at the next OPEC meeting.

China has reportedly paused the purchase of some Russian oil, awaiting details of the price cap to see if it provides a better price, via Bloomberg citing sources.

German gas price break will apply retroactively from January, via der Spiegel; reduction in gas and heat prices is not expected to take effect until March 1st.

European Commission proposes to introduce a gas price correction mechanism for one-year from January 1st 2023, via Reuters citing draft legislation; proposal leaves the actual price cap blank for now. Diplomats say that EU gov'ts want the gas price cap at EUR 159-180/MWh, vs the much higher cap expected to be proposed by the Commission.

UK officials visited Brazil in October to assess the regions beef standards, via Politico; a visit which has fuelled hopes in Brazil of a future trade deal.

Spot gold and silver are firmer, with the yellow metal at session highs just below the USD 1750/oz mark as risk sentiment struggles to find firm direction and the USD continues to pullback

For reference, the current spot gold peak of USD 1748/oz is shy of the 10-DMA at USD 1755/oz and still some way from the 200-DMA at USD 1801/oz.

Geopolitics

Moscow considers a search necessary for a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue after Turkey's strikes in Syria and believes Turkey should restrain from the use of excessive military force, according to RIA citing Moscow's Syria envoy.

N. Korea will take an ultra strong response to anyone that interferes with its sovereign rights, via KCNA; US will face a greater security crisis the more it insists on taking hostile actions.

US Event Calendar

10am: U.S. Richmond Fed Index, Nov., est. -8, prior -10

Central bank speakers

11am: Fed’s Mester Discusses Wages and Inflation

11:45am: Bank of Canada’s Carolyn Rogers Speaks on Financial Stability

2:15pm: Fed’s George Takes Part in Policy Panel

2:45pm: Fed’s Bullard Discusses Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

A decent slug of yesterday was spent debating whether England's 6-2 win at the World Cup was a performance to scare the world of football into submission or whether Iran's 20th spot in the FIFA World rankings may slightly flatter them. As ever, your opinions are welcome! Good luck to all your teams as the WC introduces a few big hitters today!

I'm not sure if it was the World Cup but markets had a rather slow and lacklustre start to the week yesterday. The S&P 500 (-0.39%) fell back amidst concerns about rising Covid cases in China and ongoing fears about a US recession next year. The effects were evident across multiple asset classes, and WTI oil prices fell below their start of 2022 levels briefly intra-day (-6.24% on the day at the lows) as investors grappled with the prospect of lower Chinese demand alongside speculation about an OPEC+ output increase, which was eventually denied. WTI rallied back hard on a Saudi denial of the story to close just -0.44% lower, while Brent futures were -6.06% lower before closing down only -0.19%. In Asia trading, WTI prices (+0.74%) have climbed back above the start of week levels and are trading just above $80/bbl while Brent futures (+0.49%) are fractionally higher as we go to print.

In terms of what’s coming out of China, there are growing concerns among investors that there’ll be a return to lockdowns following the weekend news that they’d had their first Covid death in six months. The overall rise in case numbers now makes this the third-largest outbreak of the pandemic so far, behind only the Shanghai lockdowns in Q2 and the Wuhan outbreak in early 2020. Beijing has increased its restrictions, and now requires arrivals to take three PCR tests within the first three days and to stay at home until they get a negative result. In the Haidian district of Beijing, schools have now switched to online learning as well. This has all served to dampen the speculation of recent weeks that China might be moving gradually away from its zero-Covid strategy, and the city of Shijiazhuang has even asked residents to stay at home for 5 days. China recorded 27,307 new local Covid cases nationally yesterday, almost close to the record high of 28k seen in March.

The irony is that the China reopening story has been a big positive driver of China-related risk and overall markets over the last couple of weeks, so we are trading between feast and famine on this story. Both could of course be ultimately right. There might be many more restrictions in the near term but stronger more durable reopenings by the spring. Markets are struggling to price this at the moment though.

For now, the effects were apparent among Chinese stocks listed in the US, with companies like Alibaba (-4.41%), JD.com (-6.37%) and Bilibili (-8.15%) underperforming the broader equity moves. The Chinese Yuan (-0.64%) also weakened against the US Dollar, although to be fair this was partly a function of dollar strength.

Overnight in Asia, China risk has bounced a bit. The Shanghai Composite (+0.75%) and the CSI (+0.77%) are both up alongside the Nikkei (+0.72%). The Hang Seng (-0.39%) and KOSPI (-0.35%) are both lower. US equity futures are just above flat as we type.

Staying with equities, the earlier plunge in oil prices was bad news for energy stocks, which were among the biggest sectoral underperformers on both sides of the Atlantic. By the close of trade, the S&P 500 was down -0.39%, with energy down -1.39%, rallying midday from -4.64% to beat out consumer discretionary shares which were -1.41% lower. A number of other cyclical industries underperformed as well, and the NASDAQ fell -1.09% on the day, whilst the small-cap Russell 2000 fell -0.57%. In Europe, the performance was marginally better, but that still wasn’t enough to stop the STOXX 600 posting a very marginal -0.06% decline, with energy (-3.02%) far and away the underperformer as shares closed near the nadir of Brent and WTI futures pricing. There clearly should be a bounce this morning.

The more negative tone out of China yesterday has only added to existing fears about a US recession over the coming months, which the latest moves in the Treasury yield curve did little to dispel. The 2s10s yield curve flattened another -2.2bps to -73bps taking it beneath the 1982 low of -71.65bps to a level unseen since 1981. This came as the 10yr tracked intraday pricing in oil as well, having fallen as much as -7.1bps intraday before finishing the day more or less unchanged. This morning in Asia, 10yr UST yields (-1.12 bps) are slightly lower, trading at 3.82%.

There have been a few Fed speakers over the last 24 hours to impact treasury pricing. SF Fed President Daly warned against the two-sided risks of over-tightening, but hinted that her estimate of terminal may have risen to around 5.1% since the November meeting. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Mester supported downshifting to a 50bps hike in December, but noted the Fed was not “anywhere near to stopping”, echoing Chair Powell’s tone from the November FOMC presser. There's quite a bit of Fed speak today as you'll see in the day ahead at the end.

Whilst it’s widely expected that the Fed will slow down the pace of hikes to 50bps in December, there’s somewhat more doubt about the ECB’s next move the following day, who it seems are still weighing up another 75bps hike or slowing down to 50bps. Yesterday, we heard from Austria’s Holzmann (a hawk), who said he’d only favour a 50bps hike if there was a “major reduction” in inflation this month. But Portugal’s Centeno (a dove) said that the conditions were in place for a hike beneath 75bps next month. Separately, Slovenia’s Vasle talked about the need for restrictive policy, saying that the ECB needs to “keep gradually raising rates, even into the territory where monetary policy won’t be just neutral, but will become more restrictive.”

European sovereigns seemed unfazed by this debate, trading in line with the broader global moves. Yields on 10yr bunds (-2.1bps) and OATs (-1.8bps) moved lower, but there was an underperformance among southern European countries, with yields on Italian BTPs up +4.3bps. Interestingly, there was a notable downside surprise in the latest German PPI reading, which came in at +34.5% in October (vs. +42.1% expected). Now it’s worth noting that the decline was driven by energy, but at -4.2% on the month, that was the first monthly decline in the index since mid-2020.

To the day ahead now, and central bank speakers include the Fed’s Mester, George and Bullard, along with the ECB’s Holzmann, Rehn and Nagel. Data releases include Euro Area consumer confidence for November, as well as the US Richmond Fed manufacturing index for November. Lastly, the OECD will be releasing their Economic Outlook.