Nebraska GameStop Forced To Close After Four Employees Walk Out Over "Verbally Abusive" District Manager

Power to the players...but maybe not the employees. Certainly that's how some GameStop staff have been feeling in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The store was forced to close over the weekend when its four employees decided to walk out over "bad working conditions" and a "verbally abusive district manager", according to Yahoo Finance.

Incredibly it is the second time this year the location has seen its entire staff resign in protest.

The employees left a sign on the door of the store near the mall which said: "We regret to inform you that we all quit."

It continued: "Our District Manager has no respect for us as employees or as human beings. We have been told by our district manager that we were supposed to have had this store achieving sales quotas and running perfectly 6 months ago. Which was 3 months before alot of us even got hired. Unfortunately, despite the staff’s best efforts, we are not god."

The sign then even listed competitors where customers could take their money, including a store called EntertainMart, located in the same mall.

“Spend your money at an establishment that respects it’s employees [sic]," the sign read.

The store told media on Monday that they would reopen "soon" and directed inquires to a PR firm, who "refused an on-the-record comment" over the phone or in writing.

Frank Maurer, the store’s recently promoted manager, told Yahoo: “For my health I had to leave.” He said after starting working at the store in 2021, "the stress and anxiety were so bad he had trouble sleeping and wasn’t even enjoying games anymore". He was paid $17 per hour, he said, and didn't get help when asked.

“When I asked for support I was met with silence,” Maurer added.

Talking about his district manager, he concluded: “He was abusive verbally. He would constantly threaten people’s jobs.” The staff would be told they could be easily replaced by other college kids, part of a ceaseless “churn and burn” mentality that Maurer said was part of why the store was struggling to meet its unrealistic quotas. “All he sees are numbers on a computer.”