Ghislaine Maxwell In Quarantine After Covid Breakout In Her Unit

To keep him quiet, Jeffrey Epstein was "suicided" last summer. A little over a year later, Ghislaine Maxwell may get the covid treatment.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York reported on Monday that Epstein's girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, who faces criminal charges of sex trafficking and is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, is in quarantine after a staffer working in her area of pre-trial lockup in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) contracted the coronavirus, the Law & Crime blog reported. Maxwell herself has tested negative and is not exhibiting symptoms, for now.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, Photo: AP

"Last week, a staff member who was assigned to work in the area of the MDC where the defendant is housed tested positive for COVID-19," Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey wrote in a two-page letter. "In response, the MDC implemented the same quarantine protocols that apply whenever an inmate has potentially been exposed to the virus. Specifically, on November 18, 2020, the defendant was tested for COVID-19 using a rapid test, which was negative. That same day, the defendant was placed in quarantine."

"As with any other quarantined inmate, the defendant will remain in quarantine for fourteen days, at which point she will be tested again for COVID-19,” the letter went on. “If that test is negative, she will then be released from quarantine. To date, the defendant has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19."

The Bureau of Prisons reports that Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center currently has six active COVID-19 cases among staff and one inmate infection. Maxwell is awaiting trial there following her federal indictment for allegedly grooming underaged girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. Epstein was found dead in a different prison — Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center — in August 2019, after he reportedly killed himself.

Since Ghislaine remains the last surviving link to exposing an underworld of powerful and connected pedophiles, jailhouse authorities in Brooklyn are reportedly taking no chances to avoid the same fate as Epstein's accused confederate, although if indeed Epstein did not kill himself, Ghislaine's days are likely numbered.

"During her time in quarantine, the defendant will be housed in the same cell where she was already housed before she was placed in quarantine, and medical staff and psychology staff will continue to check on the defendant every day," the letter states.

Still, since allowances must be made for her pre-trial preparations, Ghislaine - who has been held without bail since her July arrest - will have ample opportunities to catch the virus before her day in court.

"Like all other MDC inmates in quarantine, the defendant will be permitted out of her cell three days per week for thirty minutes,” prosecutors wrote. “During that time, the defendant may shower, make personal phone calls, and use the CorrLinks email system. In addition, the defendant will continue to be permitted to make legal calls every day for up to three hours per day. These calls will take place in a room where the defendant is alone and where no MDC staff can hear her communications with counsel."

Maxwell’s attorneys did not respond to a different press inquiry earlier today, in response to the release of deposition excerpts by Epstein’s former house manager John Alessi who testified that Maxwell “constantly” took photographs of topless girls brought to his boss’s pool.

The worker, John Alessi, told lawyers for one of Maxwell’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, in a June 2016 deposition that Maxwell had a "high-tech" camera and was constantly taking photographs by the money manager’s pool of European and American girls, most of whom were topless.

Maxwell, who was Epstein’s girlfriend and close aide, kept the photographs in an album on her desk, said Alessi, who said he last spoke to Epstein in 2014. A partial transcript of the deposition was unsealed in federal court in New York after failed efforts by the former socialite to keep it secret.