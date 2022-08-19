GM Resumes Dividend, Hikes Buyback Authorization To $5 Billion

General Motors has announced this morning that, after more than 2 years, the company is re-instating its dividend and share buybacks.

A company press release said on Friday morning that the company's Board of Directors "has authorized the reinstatement of a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock at a rate of $0.09 per share."

It continues: "The first dividend will be paid on Sept. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022."

Regarding stock purchases, the company said that its Board "increased the capacity under the company's existing repurchase program to $5.0 billion of common stock, up from the $3.3 billion previously remaining under the program."

CEO Mary Barra commented: "GM is investing more than $35 billion through 2025 to advance our growth plan, including rapidly expanding our electric vehicle portfolio and creating a domestic battery manufacturing infrastructure."

She continued: "Progress on these key strategic initiatives has improved our visibility and strengthened confidence in our capacity to fund growth while also returning capital to shareholders."

Paul Jacobson, GM chief financial officer, commented: "GM's consistently strong earnings, margins and cash flow, our investment-grade balance sheet, and the achievement of several significant milestones in our growth strategy enables us to invest aggressively to accelerate our all-electric future while also supporting the return of excess free cash flow to shareholders, aligned with our long-term capital allocation strategy."

The company PR then went on to talk about some of its recent operating milestones, which include: