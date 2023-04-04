Gold & Bonds Soar After Weak Jobs, Manufacturing Data; Rate-Cut Odds Soar

Bonds and Bullion are soaring after the ugly JOLTS and weak manufacturing data this morning.

Spot Gold soared back above $2020. The precious metal has only ever been higher than this on seven days in history...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields are plunging...

With 2Y back well below 4.00%...

As rate-hike expectations plummet across the curve with a 25bps hike in May now less than 50% (and year-end rates expected to be 65bps below current levels)...

Around 15-20bps has been cut off of the STIRs curve...

The dollar plunged to its lowest in 2 months...

Stocks are mixed with Nasdaq rebounding but Small Caps (finance heavy) tumbling...

Regional Bank stocks are extending losses...

Will Powell shift his tone?