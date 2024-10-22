Gold Hits New Record High As 'Trump Trade' Takes Off; Crude & Mega-Caps Gain
'Soft' Survey data today (from Philly and Richmond Feds) were better than expected BUT - and it's a big but - inflation expectations are surging once again...
Source: Bloomberg
...and current and expected spending on software and equipment (cough AI cough) is plunging?
The surge in Prices Paid and Received dominated the downside in capex from the surveys and sent rate-cut expectations (hawkishly) lower again on the day...
So with all that said - and ignored - the market is now transfixed on the election... and the bets are one-way... on Trump...
Prediction markets are soaring in Trump's favor and even the polls are swinging higher now...
Overall the majors spent most of the day under-water but an afternoon drift higher lifted Nasdaq and The Dow into the green for the day but a very late-day selloff spoiled the party...
Mega-Cap tech saved the day (with a new record high for the basket) from being really ugly...
Treasuries were mixed to flat today with none of the curve ending more than 1bps different close to close (the long-end was slightly more bid)...
The dollar continued its charge higher - albeit only modestly today...
Another day, another record high for gold, trading within pennies of $2750...
Silver also continues to outperform gold...
Crypto went nowhere fast today, with Bitcoin chopping around $67,000...
Crude prices rallied on the day, with WTI back above $70...
Finally, as gold accelerates, global liquidity (proxied by global M2) has turned down...
...but bitcoin has only just started to catch up with the tsunami...
We agree with PTJ on this one - not seeing either as an election trade, but as an inflation trade..."I think all roads lead to inflation. I’m long gold. I’m long Bitcoin. I think commodities are so ridiculously under-owned, so I’m long commodities..."