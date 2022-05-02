10Y Tops 3.00% For First Time Since 2018, Gold Dumps As Real Yields Turn Positive
US 10Y Treasury yields just topped 3.00% this afternoon...
That is the highest yield since Dec 2018, right before Powell flip-flopped away from his hawkish stance...
Source: Bloomberg
At the same time, 10Y real yields have surged back into positive territory...
...for the first time since March 2020...
Source: Bloomberg
Meanwhile, gold is under pressure once again, tumbling below $1900, and below pre-Putin-invasion lows...
Back into the middle of its two-year range...
The equity markets are a shitshow of penny-stock-swings this morning with UK markets closed...
And liquidity near recent record lows...
The question is - when does the bond market start pricing in the imminent recession... and the subsequent flip-flop back to QE?