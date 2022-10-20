Goldman Calls "Whistleblower" Suing For $23 Million "Cynical" And "Lamentable"

A self-proclaimed 'whistleblower' from Goldman Sachs is suing the investment bank for more than $23 million, alleging he was unfairly dismissed from the company.

Goldman calls the claims "cynical" and "lamentable", according to a Wednesday morning report by Reuters.

Former EMEA head of synthetic swap sales Thomas Doyle is the ex-employee now suing the company. Goldman says his allegations are "scarcely believable".

In filings with a London employment tribunal, Goldman wrote: "This is not so much a schedule of loss as a schedule of avarice."

Doyle worked for Goldman between 2018 and 2021 and alleges that he was dismissed with a "woeful" lack of proper procedure, the report says. He attributes his dismissal to making "multiple whistleblowing reports" to his managers.

As a result, he says he had to deal with "vile and bullying language". He then claims he was fired in 2021 without warning or notes about his performance. The firing came after he raised "concerns about whether the bank was treating customers fairly," Reuters reported.

He alleges he was then told by the bank that he was "causing disruption and conflict".

"This claim is a cynical and transparent attempt to contrive a whistleblowing claim where none exists in order to circumvent the statutory cap of damages," Goldman responded.

The bank also said his firing was a result of him not being able to do the job of his predecessor.

Goldman responded: "(Doyle) was intransigent, refusing to accept any responsibility for the breakdown in working relationships. A decision was therefore taken to dismiss (him). If anything, this inevitable outcome was overdue."