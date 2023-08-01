Goldman Sachs Analyst Found Dead In NYC Water

The 27-year-old Goldman Sachs senior analyst who went missing after a "Zeds Dead" concert in New York City's Brooklyn borough early Saturday morning has been found dead.

The father of Goldman's John Castic told Fox 5 New York that his son was found floating in the waters of Newtown Creek Tuesday -- about a half mile from where he went missing.

"They have found his body and confirmed it's him. "It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him," his father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox 5.

Castic was last seen at 0230 ET Saturday, leaving a Zeds Dead concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg.

The New York Post said, "At about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating face-down in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand Street."

Fox 5 pointed out that another young man also vanished from the same music venue in June and turned up dead five days later in Newtown Creek.

Police said the deaths are both being investigated. Some have speculated there might be some connection.

This is the second Goldman analyst to have perished in about a year.