'Good News Is Bad News' - Stocks Puke As Rate-Hike Odds Jump
Plunging unemployment and record high ISM Services... what is their to complain about?
Sadly - for equity investors - a lot! This 'good news' is very definitely 'bad news' for the only thing that levitates stocks - Fed liquidity - as it offers yet more cover for an accelerate taper and earlier and more aggressive rate-hike trajectory.
STIRs are pricing in an increasingly hawkish Fed...
And stocks don't like that...
It appears - just like in Dec 2018 - stocks are in search of the new strike price for Powell's Put.
Meanwhile, the yield curve has ripped back to flatter on the day...
As a Fed policy mistake is also priced in.