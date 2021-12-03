'Good News Is Bad News' - Stocks Puke As Rate-Hike Odds Jump

Plunging unemployment and record high ISM Services... what is their to complain about?

Sadly - for equity investors - a lot! This 'good news' is very definitely 'bad news' for the only thing that levitates stocks - Fed liquidity - as it offers yet more cover for an accelerate taper and earlier and more aggressive rate-hike trajectory.

STIRs are pricing in an increasingly hawkish Fed...

And stocks don't like that...

It appears - just like in Dec 2018 - stocks are in search of the new strike price for Powell's Put.

Meanwhile, the yield curve has ripped back to flatter on the day...

As a Fed policy mistake is also priced in.